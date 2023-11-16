Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are still a few more days to go until the biggest sale of the year gets underway, but the Virgin Media Black Friday deals have started early, with broadband and TV packages you won’t want to miss.

The provider has discounted its TV and broadband mega volt bundle to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. For just £70 a month, customers will get Virgin’s ultrafast broadband and more than 230 TV channels, including Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD. You’ll also get a Netflix standard subscription and an O2 sim card with unlimited data. That’s a saving of £270 over the length of the contract.

Follow live: The latest and best Black Friday deals

The company also has other broadband and TV bundle Black Friday deals, which give you the first three months of your contract absolutely free. Virgin Media isn’t the only company that’s launched its Black Friday deals early. If you also want to upgrade your telly, the likes of Currys, Argos, John Lewis and Very have already kicked off their sales, with lots of TV deals to be found.

The Virgin Media Black Friday deals are only hanging around until Cyber Monday (27 November), so we wouldn’t loiter. There’s no setup fee with any of the packages but, sadly, they’re only available to new customers. Here’s a selection of the best Black Friday Virgin Media bundles.

The best Virgin Media Black Friday deals 2023

Virgin Media mega volt bundle: Was £85 per month, now £70 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

Virgin Media’s mega volt bundle is discounted by £15 this Black Friday. You get 516Mbps download speeds; an O2 sim with unlimited data, texts and minutes with roaming in 75 different countries; more than 250 TV channels, including Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema, and Netflix’s standard plan thrown in for good measure.

With this deal, you save £270 over 18 months. Once your contract ends, your O2 sim will remain at £25 per month (going up with the RPI) and your Virgin Media package will go up to £155 per month, so it’s worth shopping around closer to the end of your contract, so you don’t have to pay the increased costs.

Buy now

Virgin Media bigger combo bundle and Sky Sports HD: Free for three months, then £65 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

If £70 is slightly too expensive for you, and you don’t mind going without Sky Cinema and a slightly slower internet connection, the bigger combo bundle still gets you Sky Sports and 264Mbps download speeds. It comes with more than 190 different channels, plus eight Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event and F1.

You essentially get three months for free, so you won’t have to start paying until month four of your 18-month contract, saving you £195 in total. You’ll have to pay £131 every month once your contract ends, so make sure to cancel beforehand and start shopping around ahead of time.

Buy now

Virgin Media bigger combo bundle: Free for three months, then £39.50 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

This deal is basically the same as the deal above but without the extra Sky Sports channels. You get 264Mbps download speeds and more than 190 different TV channels. You won’t have to pay anything for the first three months of your 18-month contract, saving you £118 in total.

Once your free months are up, you’ll pay £39.50 per month. Once your contract is up, Virgin Media will start charging you £96 per month, so make sure you cancel your package and shop around before your contract ends.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and more offers, try the links below:

Read up on everything Black Friday, with our cheat sheet to the sale, including the best early deals