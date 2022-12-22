Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the end of the year in sight, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 Boxing Day sales. Although arguably less popular since Black Friday landed on UK shores, the day after Christmas is still a great time to pick up a bargain.

Naturally, the IndyBest team will be working hard to bring you the very best deals to spend your Christmas money on. We already have guides dedicated to technology products, air fryers, AirPods and fashion, as well as the best Boxing Day sale deals from Amazon.

Another big-hitter that we expect to be discounted in the Boxing Day sales is the Nintendo Switch game console. There are three versions – the regular Switch, cheaper Switch lite and flagship Switch OLED – and because none were recently released you can expect to see some decent deals on every model.

We also expect to see savings on Nintendo Switch bundles, games and accessories too, like extra controllers, carry cases and memory cards for boosting storage.

For more on what Nintendo Switch deals you can expect to see in the 2022 Boxing Day sales, keeping reading the article below.

When will the Boxing Day sales begin in 2022?

As we’re sure you know, Boxing Day is the day after Christmas, 26 December, which this year falls on a Monday. The majority of Boxing Day sales are expected to start that day, both online and in-store, but we wouldn’t be surprised if some retailers jump the gun and launch their sales early, perhaps even on the 25th itself. Because nothing is more festive than bargain hunting with mince pie crumbs down your new jumper.

When will Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals start in 2022?

We’re expecting the best Nintendo Switch deals to land on Boxing Day itself, with online retailers likely lowering their prices first thing in the morning. There’s no saying how many deals will be offered, or how long the prices will stay low. But we expect to see at least some of the Boxing Day deals to roll over into the January sales, where Nintendo Switch consoles are also likely to be reduced for a limited time.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals in 2022

We’re sure to see money off Switch consoles, including the regular console, the cheaper Lite model and the flagship Switch OLED (£299.99, Smythstoys.com).

Beyond that, you can expect to see money off bundles that include consoles and games, as well as discounted accessories like cases, controllers and microSD storage cards.

The regular Switch console (£258.14, Amazon.co.uk) already has 14 per cent off at Amazon, and so does the Switch OLED (£299, Amazon.co.uk), but hopefully the Boxing Day sales will see these prices fall even lower.

What were the best Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals last year?

Previous Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals have seen the console bundled with a free carry case, and the Switch lite sold with must-have games like Animal Crossing New Horizons for £219.

Last year, Very lowered the Nintendo Switch from £279.99 to £259.99, but with the console already slightly below that now (£259, Very.co.uk), hopefully it’ll get even cheaper for Boxing Day this year.

Games themselves also get reduced, with prices of top titles falling in previous years by around £10.

