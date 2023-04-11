12 best beauty buys under £20, according to a beauty writer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Any beauty buff knows the ever-bulging budget needed to keep up with a bathroom cabinet full of cosmetics, and the mounting costs are showing no signs of slowing down. From night creams to concealers, sun creams to setting powders, our products cost more than a pretty penny, particularly for those of us who like the little luxuries in life (hello, Chanel nail polish).

But what if I told you that they don’t have to be so costly? And not just because we’re bargain-hunting in the sales.

Being a beauty writer, I get to test countless products across every category, brand and price point. And while luxury labels bring a bougie feeling that can’t quite be beaten, there are some bargain buys that I’d opt for time and again.

Looking at both the best bits from big budget-friendly beauty brands such as CeraVe, Garnier and Nivea, as well as some smaller stars that really stand out, these are the products that actually sit on my shelf. From skincare to hair, body care and more, these are my favourite finds that fall under £20.

How we tested

I’ve built up this list over the course of a good few years, keeping track of all the best bargain buys I often buy on repeat as well as some new picks that have worked their way into my make-up bag (and my heart). From lipsticks to serums, perfumes and more, it’s by no means exhaustive, but it should have almost everything you need, no matter if you’re looking to swap out an old favourite to save some money or add a touch of TLC with a little purchase pick-me-up.

The best beauty buys for under £20 in 2023 are: