12 best beauty buys under £20, according to a beauty writer

A look inside what the beauty business experts really buy

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 11 April 2023 16:28
<p>Lipstick, serums, moisturiser and more</p>

Lipstick, serums, moisturiser and more

(The Independent )

Any beauty buff knows the ever-bulging budget needed to keep up with a bathroom cabinet full of cosmetics, and the mounting costs are showing no signs of slowing down. From night creams to concealers, sun creams to setting powders, our products cost more than a pretty penny, particularly for those of us who like the little luxuries in life (hello, Chanel nail polish).

But what if I told you that they don’t have to be so costly? And not just because we’re bargain-hunting in the sales.

Being a beauty writer, I get to test countless products across every category, brand and price point. And while luxury labels bring a bougie feeling that can’t quite be beaten, there are some bargain buys that I’d opt for time and again.

Looking at both the best bits from big budget-friendly beauty brands such as CeraVe, Garnier and Nivea, as well as some smaller stars that really stand out, these are the products that actually sit on my shelf. From skincare to hair, body care and more, these are my favourite finds that fall under £20.

How we tested

I’ve built up this list over the course of a good few years, keeping track of all the best bargain buys I often buy on repeat as well as some new picks that have worked their way into my make-up bag (and my heart). From lipsticks to serums, perfumes and more, it’s by no means exhaustive, but it should have almost everything you need, no matter if you’re looking to swap out an old favourite to save some money or add a touch of TLC with a little purchase pick-me-up.

The best beauty buys for under £20 in 2023 are:

  • Best overall bargain beauty buy – Elf O face satin lipstick: £9, Elfcosmetics.co.uk
  • Best bargain serum – Byoma hydrating serum: £12.99, Boots.com
  • Best bargain hair care – Hair Proud revive and repair shampoo: £7.95, Iamproud.com
  • Best bargain cleanser – CeraVe hydrating cleanser: £9.99, Superdrug.com

Elf O face satin lipstick

  • Best: Overall bargain beauty buy
  • Product type: Lipstick
  • Size: 3.8g

Few red lipsticks can beat the Elf O face, and coming in at under a tenner, it tops the list as the best budget beauty buy. Of course, it’s only a bargain for those of us who actually wear bold lipsticks, but for those who prefer something more subtle, there’s a whole host of other shades available too. In a highly pigmented pop of colour, it glides on like a dream, and only one coat is needed to truly perk up any pout. With squalane and jojoba esters, it’s silky smooth and soothing and lasts an incredibly long time, even when eating, making it a must-have for lipstick lovers.

Continue reading...

Byoma hydrating serum

  • Best: Bargain serum
  • Product type: Face hydrating serum
  • Size: 12.99

Byoma is the relatively new kid on the block of bargain beauty brands, and it’s quickly becoming one of my favourites. In punchy-coloured packaging, it immediately brightens up the bathroom cabinet while being incredibly easy to use. With squalane, glycerin and a barrier-boosting tri-ceramide complex working as the key ingredients, it gives the skin an instant hit of hydration that instantly absorbs and leaves no sticky or greasy residue. Apply after cleansing and before a thicker moisturiser, and expect a dewy glow that does away with dry skin.

Continue reading...

M&S Santorini days eau de parfum

  • Best: Bargain perfume
  • Product type: Perfume
  • Size: 100ml

Perfumes can be one of the priciest beauty products to buy, with many of us having a signature scent from one luxury label. But M&S may surprise you with its standout perfume offering, and I’ve been wearing this one for almost a year. Not only is the packaging incredibly pretty, it looks and feels much more expensive than it is, and the fragrance of the provenance collection, in particular, can easily be counted as one of the best on the high street. So, if you’re looking to cut costs, this is easily one of the best ways to do it because trust me when I say no one believes me when they find out this is M&S.

Continue reading...

The Inkey List peptide moisturiser

  • Best: Bargain moisturiser
  • Produc type: Face moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml

Moisturisers are a must-have in any skincare routine, and finding a good one can take time. But ask any beauty editor their favourite bargain buy, and this will probably be the most common answer. Combining peptides which help build up your skin’s protein with glycerin and shea butter for moisture, it works wonders to not only hydrate the skin but also reduce fine lines and wrinkles along the way.

Continue reading...

Nivea original care lip balm with jojoba oil

  • Best: Bargain lip balm
  • Product type: Lip balm
  • Size: 4.8g

Lip oil, lipsticks, lip balms, I’ve tried them all, but time and time again come back to this Nivea option. Firstly, because I can be counted on to lose it after only a couple of weeks (and I know I’m not the only one). Secondly, it’s incredibly easy to use, effortlessly gliding onto the lips. And thirdly, because of how hydrated my lips feel afterwards, and it can even add a slight sheen when applied over lipstick or a lip stain too. Need I say more?

Continue reading...

The Body Shop coconut body butter

  • Best: Bargain body butter
  • Product type: Body moisturiser
  • Size: 200ml

While we may all save up for a new skincare serum or cream, few of us give our bodies the same attention, but this should really start to change. Coming in at under £10, The Body Shop body butter is one of my absolute favourites, and it lasts an incredibly long time. Made with shea butter, coconut oil and babassu oil, all sourced from fair trade farmers, it leaves skin instantly feeling soft and supple while giving back to the people who work to get us the good stuff.

Continue reading...

Garnier skinactive 4% AHA + BHA charcoal serum

  • Best: Bargain exfoliating serum
  • Product type: Face exfoliating serum
  • Size: 30ml

Exfoliation seems to be everyone’s current obsession with retinol rising up the ranks of must-haves. But if you’re after something a little bit gentler, then I’d encourage you to give this Garnier serum a try. With four per cent AHA (alpha-hydroxy acids), BHA (beta-hydroxy acids) and niacinamide, it rids the skin of dead cells for a brighter complexion, reduces the appearance of pores and improves uneven skin texture. Don’t let the black appearance put you off, as although it looks more like a witches’ brew, it’s just the charcoal which helps soak up any excess oil, making it a go-to for whenever I have breakouts.

Continue reading...

Dove advanced care go fresh pomegranate and lemon verbena scent antiperspirant deodorant spray

  • Best: Bargain deodorant
  • Product type: Deodorant
  • Size: 200ml

Boring, basic, but essential, this deodorant definitely deserves a spot on your next shopping list. Of course, you might be thinking that almost every deodorant comes in under £20, and you wouldn’t be wrong. But with a whole host of wonderful beauty products to write about, the everyday essentials often get missed out, so I’m taking this as the chance to share it with you. Gone are the days of white marks, flakey underarms and overpowering scents thanks to Dove’s advanced care deodorant range. Made with triple moisturising technology, it leaves your skin soft to touch and sweet-smelling all day.

Continue reading...

Fruit Works bath and body shower jelly

  • Best: Bargain body wash
  • Product type: Body wash
  • Size: 250ml

Spending money on something that goes straight down the sink stings a little bit more than other beauty buys, so trying to find something that doesn’t dry out the skin yet sits under £10 has been my mission for a while now, and I finally think I’ve got it. In a jelly-like form, this shower gel smells divine and actually does more than just wash sweat from your skin. Made with bilberry, sugar cane, orange, lemon, and sugar maple extracts (all naturally occurring AHAs) it gently exfoliates to rid the body of dead skin cells too. And the fine-nozzle top means no squeezing out extra large clumps, which is incredibly helpful with slippy shower fingers.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay cicaplast balm B5 multi-purpose repairing balm

  • Best: Bargain multi-purpose cream
  • Product type: Multi-purpose cream
  • Size: 40ml

Another beauty brand that definitely deserves a spot on your shelf is La Roche-Posay, and you can read my guide to the best products to buy here. But, if choosing just one bargain find, it has to be the cicaplast balm. Skyrocketing to fame on TikTok last year for its standout ability to soothe sore skin, it can be used everywhere from babies nappy rash to acne marks. For me, its worked wonders when going through bouts of dry skin, saves sore hands and helps heal cuts and scrapes in an instant. So much so that I always have one on my bathroom shelf.

Continue reading...

Hair Proud revive and repair shampoo

  • Best: Bargain hair care
  • Product type: Shampoo and conditioner
  • Size: 360ml

Just like body wash, shampoo can seem like a waste of money, considering it gets washed down the drain in just a few seconds, but using a bad one really can wreak havoc on your hair. From damaged, dry locks to snapping strands, as much as it may feel like a pain to purchase, a hydrating shampoo and conditioner really can make a world of difference. Coming in under £20 for both the shampoo and conditioner (£7.95, Iamproud.com), this is my current go-to. With a noticeable difference in shine, softness and frizz thanks to a cocktail of niacinamide, wheat protein and a vitamin repair complex, it definitely deserves a spot on my bargain beauty buys.

Continue reading...

CeraVe hydrating cleanser

  • Best: Bargain face cleanser
  • Product type: Face cleanser
  • Size: 236ml

Named best overall in the IndyBest pick of the best CeraVe products, the hydrating cleanser is a go-to for a nice and easy skincare routine. Unlike some other budget-friendly face washes, it doesn’t strip the face of any oils which can give you that tight, sometimes itchy feeling but it still manages to wash away make-up. Ceramides and hyaluronic acid is included to give a hand with hydration, and coming in a very hygienic pump bottle (a personal favourite of mine), it’s easy to use and lasts an incredibly long time, making the price point feel even more like a bargain.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Beauty buys under £20

This list has been cobbled together from the products that particularly impressed, as it’s important to remember the price of a product isn’t always equal to its performance. While I have an equally long list of luxury label finds, these cheap, cheerful cosmetics can be counted on to do the job without emptying your wallet.

While the Elf O face satin lipstick has been given the best overall label, they’re all equally as loved. For skincare, the Byoma hydrating serum is a must-have to add much-needed moisture to the face, while for body care, the Fruit Works bath and body shower jelly fills the room with a fragrance while sloughing off dead skin cells.

Looking for more bargain beauty buys? Take a look at this Dyson airwrap dupe

