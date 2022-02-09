While our offspring may be our crowning jewel, a necklace can be the perfect way to symbolise the bond between mother and child.

Wearing something daily so close to you, can serve as a reminder of a specific time in your life or become a keepsake to be cherished for years to come. And what better time is there to remember than becoming a mother?

Many symbolic pieces of jewellery are now personalised to be truly unique to the wearer. Various reputable jewellery brands offer an engraving service to maximise their bijouterie, and there are even companies dedicated to creating personalised jewellery.

How we tested

Jewellery is of course a very personal choice, so we tested out a range of necklaces to cover different styles, finishes and price points. As these necklaces are specifically targeted to celebrate motherhood, preciousness and quality were well regarded.

We considered the flexibility of engraving, whether the necklaces covered just a simple initial or multiple names and dates could be added. We looked at how customisable the necklaces are in terms of chain length, additional pendants, and font options. Also, as these pieces are likely to be a gift, the presentation was a talking point, too.

Read more:

The best necklaces for mum for 2022 are:

Posh Totty Designs personalised mini Russian ring necklace Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Handmade in their Brighton workshop, Posh Totty Designs offers complimentary personalisation across its stunning range of jewellery. From modest beginnings, Posh Totty Designs was founded in 2004 by Alice Rivers Cripps. Now, the brand boasts a store in Brighton and three in London and you only need to head to Instagram to see its true cult following. Designed to be treasured, the products vary, yet all lend themselves to personalisation. We tested out one of its most popular designs, the beautiful personalised mini Russian ring necklace in sterling silver (9ct rose gold or 9ct yellow gold plate). Three delicate rings intertwine to create a symbol of everlasting love and also provide ample opportunity to customise with names and dates of your choice. You’re given the option to personalise each ring with up to nine characters, and there are six chain lengths to select from. We love how subtle and simple this necklace is, making it perfect for everyday wear. We were pleased to learn that additional rings can be added later down the line too for when those milestones happen. It’s also beautifully presented in a navy blue box with gold accents. Buy now £ 69 , Poshtottydesigns.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Merci Maman personalised mandala necklace Best: For multiple names Rating: 9/10 Merci Maman came into the spotlight when the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing one of its personalised necklaces after the birth of Prince George. The personalised jewellery brand launched in 2007, and has since had a strong celebrity following and in 2017 scooped a prestigious Queen’s Award. As soon as one of its stunning pieces of jewellery is in your clutches you soon see the appeal. All pieces come with complimentary personalisation and are engraved by hand, packed and posted within 24 hours of placing an order, which in itself is impressive. We tested its mandala necklace, lovingly presented in a gift box with the brand’s signature orange box. Designed to symbolise clarity and harmony, this unique design features a cut-out disc paired with a smooth one which gives a lovely textured look, and comes in two sizes. Your hand-engraved words – you can choose up to 40 characters on the front and reverse – sit pretty on the smooth disc, which makes it a subtle personalised choice as it’s somewhat hidden by the intricate mandala disc. Given the flexibility with engraving, this is a great choice for those wanting to personalise with multiple names. It’s available in 18ct gold, rose gold-plated or 925 sterling silver, and we love Merci Maman’s iconic scripty font. Buy now £ 99 , Mercimamanboutique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Auree Northcote 9ct gold fingerprint pendant Best: For luxury Rating: 9/10 Adding a child’s name or date of birth to a piece of jewellery makes it a bespoke keepsake, but luxury jewellery brand Auree has taken precious personalisation to the next level with its Northcote fingerprint pendant. We were sceptical about how this could be achieved without visiting a brick and mortar store or studio, but the process was seamless. Once the order is placed, you’ll receive a special Auree ink pad along with instructions about capturing the best fingerprint. We then sent a picture of the fingerprint back to Auree, and the engraver carefully hand traces and engraves this onto the pendant. The result? Wow, it’s a tearjerker. Everything arrives beautifully, yet sustainably, gift wrapped in a soft branded cotton pouch. The attention to detail is all-encompassing, but no more apparent than with the pendant and necklace… like a piece of fine art, it’s delicate and so special. Made from solid 9ct gold, there are many choices on how to customise your neck candy. There are three different pendant sizes (12mm, 16mm and 19mm), two different thicknesses (0.5mm and 1mm), and three chain lengths to choose from. While the star of the show is the fingerprint, which stunningly catches the light, there’s also the option to add a reverse engraving by including a name, date of birth or weight, and you can add extra pendants. Quite frankly, Auree has thought of everything. The brand hangs its hat on its quality promise, which is why all of its jewellery is covered under a five-year guarantee. While we can’t deny that the price tag is punchy, we also can’t refuse the true craftmanship, quality and intricacy of this piece of art, which is just a true pleasure to wear, and you won’t want to take it off. Buy now £ 395 , Aureejewellery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pdpaola bond gold necklace Best: For subtlety Rating: 8/10 It doesn’t get much more binding than a lock, and we love the simplicity and sophistication of this design from Spanish brand Pdpaola. The presentation of this necklace is almost as stunning as the necklace itself, much like a Russian doll, the necklace comes in a branded soft leather pouch, which lives inside a gift box, which lives inside a useful cloth zipped bag. Once we’d reached the necklace, at first glance we were nervous that a charm so dinky (8mm by 13mm) would be lost in an instance. Butterfingers fear not, it’s attached by the two separate chains, so there’s no risk of the charm sliding off. It’s ade from sterling silver with 18k gold plating – though there’s also the option to have this pretty necklace in silver – you can personalise the adorable charm with your child’s initial and there are five font styles to choose from. The wearer can decide whether they want the engraved side to be kept a secret or shown on display. It also has an adjustable chain for wearing preference from 40-55cm. While we can’t deny the beauty of this necklace, we did find the spring ring clasp a little fiddly. Buy now £ 62 , Pdpaola.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thomas Sabo sterling silver gold plated tag necklace Best: For everyday wear Rating: 8/10 The eponymously named Thomas Sabo brand came from humble beginnings. Founded in 1984 in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, the brand is now known for its premium jewellery and watches, many of which cam be engraved making them the perfect way to celebrate motherhood. With a store near Wolverhampton and an expansive online store, jeweller Acotis offer a complimentary engraving service. The sterling silver gold plated tag necklace is a tasteful choice, with a 40-45cm chain the column sits stylishly on the décolletage looking unfussy yet elegant. Personalise with up to five characters, which is long enough for most children’s names, or you could go down the initials route for longer names or a date of birth. There are five Acotis font styles to choose from, we opted for the romantic font for a script-like feel. It also comes beautifully presented in a Thomas Sabo branded gift box. This necklace radiates luxury with 18ct yellow gold plating and is a simple yet stylish choice. Buy now £ 189 , Acotisdiamonds.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lola Rose mama diamond charm necklace Best: For statement jewellery Rating: 8/10 If you’re after something with a touch of sparkle, then allow us to introduce this mama diamond charm necklace from Lola Rose. A brand set up by Nikki Gewirtz, Lola Rose has a royal and celebrity following, and in 2016 was awarded an MBE for services to jewellery design, and it’s easy to see why. The mama diamond charm necklace, a favourite of the founder who is a mother herself, is available in gold, rose gold or rhodium plating on the sterling silver necklace. We opted for rose gold, which is fabulously feminine and well complemented by the shimmering diamond studded letters. The bunting style lettering on the slender chain sits stylishly on the neckline and there are four holes to determine the length. Adding to the luxe, the necklace comes presented in a blush-coloured velvet pouch and matching Lola Rose box for the true gift experience. Buy now £ 275 , Lolarose.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Treat Republic personalised rings of love necklace Best: For personalisation space Rating: 8/10 Are you a mother of three? Then perhaps this is the necklace for you. This charming sterling silver plated necklace can be personalised with up to 15 characters on each ring, whether you choose to engrave with names or special dates it’ll be something truly unique. Treat Republic’s complimentary personalisation is offered in two fonts for this necklace – a serif and sans serif font. We opted for the former as it gives that elegant decorative finish and while the engraving is quite little it’s certainly effective. The chain measures at 18in so sits a little longer than some, and the rings sweetly sit inside one another. The polished finish on brass gives them that extra shine too. Buy now £ 34.99 , Treatrepublic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Muru mother and child double disc necklace silver Best: For initials Rating: 8/10 All of Muru’s jewellery is designed in their London studio, with every piece created to be meaningful and worn daily. Becoming a mother is one of life’s special moments, which is precisely why Muru designed a mother and child personalised necklace. Made up of two discs, which measure in at a petite 10mm a piece, choose from 16-18in, 20in or 26in length chain. The chain is a traditional belcher style which creates a beautiful layered look, and combined with the small discs makes this an understated choice. Due to the disc dimension, it only allows for an initial on each round and the engraving is quite subtle with its floaty serif font. If you have just one child you may decide to dedicate one to your offspring and one to your partner, plus there’s the option to add further discs (from £19). Alongside the sterling silver option, it’s also available in 18ct gold- or rose gold-plated vermeil. Buy now £ 55 , Murujewellery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Treat Republic personalised place in my heart necklace Best: For unique design Rating: 7/10 Treat Republic specialise in personalised gifts for every occasion, so it’s not surprising they offer a wide selection of engravable necklaces for that bespoke present. The personalised place in my heart necklace is a unique design, which makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. With complimentary engraving, you’re able to personalise the pendant in two places with up to five characters on the cut-out heart and up to 25 characters on the disc – giving plenty of space for the whole family. The pendant has a diameter of 2cm and we think the cut-out mini heart detailing is a sweet and creative touch. You can choose from 18ct gold plating, sterling silver plating or 18ct rose gold plating on steel. Given that this is the cheapest of those we tested, we were surprised by the quality of this necklace; it comes on a 15.7-17.7in adjustable cable chain necklace with a lobster clasp and makes a thoughtful gift. Buy now £ 32.99 , Treatrepublic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

