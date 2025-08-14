K18’s new heat protectant may be pricey, but its longevity is unmatched

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

K18 is fast becoming my go-to brand for effective hair repair formulas, so I jumped at the chance to try its new heatbounce heat protection spray (£48, Spacenk.com). As the eighth product in its roster, the brand now has an all encompassing collection that covers all your needs, including cleansing, conditioning, smoothing, volumising, repairing and protecting.

First, the molecular repair leave-in conditioner (£30, Spacenk.com) convinced loyal Olaplex users to make the switch to K18. Then came the airwash dry shampoo (Spacenk.com), which had even sceptical TikTokers defending its £48 price tag. And now, I’m left wondering – could the brand’s latest release really be worth yet another £48?

As a beauty writer who tests haircare products day on the daily, I’m not an easy test subject to win over, but even I can’t deny heatbounce’s unique appeal: that its protection lasts through multiple styling sessions. Scroll on for my honest verdict after trialling with a variety of heat tools.

How I tested

I used the spray before blow-drying, curling and straightening ( Lucy Smith )

Testing over the course of three weeks (with early access to the product), I used K18’s heatbounce conditioning heat protection spray on my hair in three different settings: before using my hair dryer, before using hair straighteners and before using a hair curler. I applied enough spray to adequately coat my fine-medium thickness hair (around 10 pumps), before brushing and styling as usual. During use, I paid attention to the following criteria:

Scent: I considered whether the formula had a scent and, if so, whether it was pleasant or had staying power post-styling

Ease of use: With such a high price tag, I wanted a small amount of the formula to go a long way, so I noted how moveable the liquid was once on the hair itself, plus the surface coverage of the mister (was it a fine, widespread mist or more of a powerful stream?)

Conditioning benefits: The product mentions conditioning in its name, so I assessed whether or not my hair felt moisturised or dry after use.

Protection effectiveness: When my hair suffers heat damage, it leaves a bitter odor in the damage's wake, which was convenient when testing a heat protector. In addition to this unpleasant scent, I inspected my hair post-drying, curling and straightening for any signs of brittleness and notable split ends. However, the latter was more difficult to associate with this particular product, rather than any prior heat damage.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has been reviewing haircare products for IndyBest since July 2024 and is well-versed on the best products for all hair types and conditions, be they straight, curly or dyed. Specifically, she’s headed up The Independent’s guides to the best hair brushes, the best leave-in conditioners and the best shampoos and conditioners, not to mention speaking with expert hairdressers and trichologists. As someone who curls her hair two to three times a week, she was well placed to test K18’s latest heat protectant and had a number of tools at her disposal to do so.