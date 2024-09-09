Cult hair favourite Olaplex no.3 has 22% off with this deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Olaplex No.3 is the be all and end all of hair repair treatments, with a mass fanbase that will attest to the fact. Actually, its popularity is such that one bottle of No.3 (was £28, now £21.95, Lookfantastic.com) sells every 3.5 seconds, according to the brand.

For those of you not acquainted with the pocket rocket hair potion, No.3 features ‘bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate’ which is an Olaplex-patented ingredient. What does it do? It helps to repair one of the three types of bond that hold the hair together, working on the ‘disulfide bonds’ that add strength to the hair and rebuild the hair shafts at a molecular level. Nifty stuff, eh?

For shoppers with coloured hair or heat-damaged locks, Olaplex No.3 will be a godsend not only for repairing existing breakage from bleach and/or excess styling, but also in preventing further harm between trims. The formula boasts vitamin C, moisture-sealing jojoba oil and healing aloe vera, to name but a few of its magic workers. It really is as good as it sounds, and right now it’s reduced by 22 per cent. A stellar saving that comes just in time for a pre-cold weather stock up – we’ll certainly need it as air drying goes out the window in the coming months.

Olaplex no. 3 hair perfector pre-shampoo strengthening and reparative hair treatment: Was £28, now £21.95, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex/The Independent )

With more than £6 off, we’re stocking up on the pre-shampoo treatment that our IndyBest tester described as “far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past”.

Putting the formula to work over a four-month period, our reviewer found Olaplex’s no.3 hair perfector “worked wonders” on their split ends and made their hair “visibly more shiny”. They added that the product, in conjunction with other Olaplex haircare, made their hair “so much more manageable” and their ends were left feeling “visibly healthier,” as well as noting that it extended the life of their locks in-between trims.

Something else to note? The scent is the ultimate clean and fresh addition to your evening haircare – so pop on a couple pea-sized dollops, work it through wet hair with a comb, and leave it to sit for 10 minutes while you crack on with your shave, exfoliate and whole-kit-and-kaboodle-everything-shower.

