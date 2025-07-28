This eyebrow pencil gives me perfect arches in just 10 seconds

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether it’s the brand’s signature hoola bronzer (£29.70, Boots.com) or porefessional primer (£28.80, Boots.com), many of Benefit’s products have become much-loved beauty staples, but perhaps none more so than its brow heroes. From pencils that carve, define and polish, to waxes that sculpt and hold an arch in place, odds are you’ve had a Benefit eyebrow tool (or three) in your make-up bag at some point.

Founded in 1976 by sisters Jean and Jane Ford (both were successful models and make-up artists at the time), Benefit Cosmetics has always been at the forefront of a pioneering, but playful, approach to beauty.

Take, for example, its hoola bronzer – this was the first shimmer-free matte bronzer on the market when it launched 20 years ago, while the brand’s 10-year-old roller lash curling mascara (£20.25, Sephora.co.uk) was inspired by hair rollers, capturing and curling every lash, for a dramatic flutter. Some of the brand’s bestsellers can even be traced right back to the Seventies – see the rose-tinted lip and cheek stain, which was originally created for dancers as a nipple tint.

But it’s the beauty brand’s brow roster for which Benefit is most loved and lauded. From the tinted and clear gel to the precisely brow pencil, the brand is the gold standard for creating salon-quality brows at home.

When I first got into make-up as a young teenager, my mum took me straight to the Benefit counter, and I’ve been in a committed relationship with the brand’s beauty products ever since – chiefly the precisely brow pencil. Helping you create the illusion of fuller brows, the precise tip lets you draw individual hairs while the brush tool buffs the formula, for extra volume.

How I tested

The precise tip lets you draw individual hairs ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using the precisely pencil for years. From application, the formula and staying power to the finished look, here’s why Benefit’s precisely brow pencil will always be a cult classic.

Why you can trust us

Daisy Lester is a senior IndyBest writer, she frequently writes about the beauty products worth buying. She has previously reviewed new launches and cult favourites, from Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road gel eyeliner to Refy’s new skincare range. She has, crucially, assessed Benefit’s hero products before, to bring our readers the ones she thinks are worth buying. Sitting at the top of that list is the Benefit precisely my brow pencil, and this is her full, honest review.