Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Perricone MD has been a brand on my radar ever since the hallowed YouTube days of 2014 when skincare guru Caroline Hirons shared her love of the brand’s chia seed serum (was £85, now £68, Lookfantastic.com).

Fast forward 10 years, and after a makeover for the ‘no makeup’ collection in 2019, my obsession with the brand returned, reuniting me with the SPF20 serum foundation (was £52, now £15, Lookfantastic.com).

Promising to leave the skin flawless and with a weightless finish – more on that later – I didn’t think I could find more praise for the product with a list of benefits and unique features already as long as my arm; until that is, the formula was reduced by a hefty 71 per cent earlier this month.

With a deal this good, I wanted to take you through everything you’ll need to know to head to the checkout as an informed purchaser, from texture to shade range. Though, I wouldn’t hang about, a reduction this big isn’t likely to stick around for long.

How I tested

open image in gallery (Left) without foundation, (middle) with only foundation and (right) with a full face of make-up ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the foundation on bare skin, I used a buffing brush to blend around two droppers worth of liquid onto my skin before continuing my usual make-up routine with bronzers and powders. I paid attention to the feel of the product, both immediately and as the day wore on, noting texture, weight and consistency, as well as how compatible the formula was with my oily skin and other make-up products. Keep reading for my full results.