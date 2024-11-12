Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sofia Richie Grainge’s entire beauty portfolio has us in a chokehold. From her classy slick-back wedding ‘do to her timeless baby pink nails (courtesy of Georgia Rae), everything the model does has us following suit. In our latest copycat instalment, it’s Richie Grainge’s sub-£10 bronzer.

When we spot a budget beauty item in a celebrity’s make-up bag, we tend to run to the checkout, if only because most of them can afford more premium products, so anything low-cost has got to be good to have made the cut.

open image in gallery Richie Grainge applied the powder bronzer to the high points of her face ( @sofiagrainge/The Independent )

In her latest TikTok post, Richie Grainge showcased all her favourite products during a swift GRWM and shared one of her favourite budget picks as Physicians Formula’s murumuru butter bronzer (was £16.49, now £9.89, Lookfantastic.com).

Alongside the budget bronzer, other affordable items included the Maybelline lash sensational mascara (was £9.99, now £7.99, Lookfantastic.com) and NYX lip liner pencil in shade 857, nude brown (£4, Boots.com). And yes, finding that exact shade from a grainy TikTok took pure grit and determination – you’re welcome.

open image in gallery She applied the nude liner around the edges of her lips before using a Merit tinted lip oil ( @sofiagrainge/The Independent )

Keep reading for everything you need to know about model’s favourite bronzer, including how to snap it up right now with a saving of 40 per cent.

Physicians Formula murumuru butter bronzer: Was £16.49, now £9.89, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Physicians Formula/The Independent )

If you’re not familiar with the Physicians Formula bronzer, then you’ll be pleased to learn that it comes in four different shades from light to deep, and is suitable for dry skin types as it’s formulated to keep skin moisturised, despite being a powder.

The bronzer’s ingredients list features fatty acids, vitamins, glycerin, aloe vera and a whole host of skin-loving components for a finish that not only looks good but does good, too.

Applying it in her on-screen tutorial, Richie Grainge takes a medium-sized, fluffy make-up brush to dust the powder along the upper arches of her cheekbones, up from the apples of her cheeks to the top of her ears. The finish is subtle, providing a healthy flush of colour that appears natural, which is the appeal of so many of the star’s signature looks – your skin but better, and for sub-£10 no less.

