The Elemis x Shrimps travel-sized set is an Instagrammable beauty bundle

Renowned for its cleansers, moisturisers and spa-like scents, Elemis is the brand you know, and today you can take home all of the above thanks to the extremely Instagrammable Elemis x Shrimps travel icon kit (£89, Lookfantastic.com).

With items worth more than £127, the Elemis collaboration celebrates British designer Shrimps, showcasing the brand’s eclectic prints in all their glory. We’re obsessed with Shrimps for everything from wedding guest dresses to cute baby clothes, so to see this millennial pink toiletry bag popping up was a wondrous sight.

In a Monaco-esque checkered print with added pearl detailing on the zipper, the generously sized pouch holds all manner of Elemis goodies, including the cherry bakewell-adjacent frangipani monoi shower cream. If you haven’t smelt this lesser-known Elemis fragrance, then now’s your time because it’s an IndyBest fave and the ultimate evening aroma. We’re aware that you might not think of a shower cleanser as the step in your beauty routine to keep you smelling luxurious, but this one really has some staying power.

Elemis x Shrimps travel icons (worth £127): £89, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery The collaboration features six products plus an exclusive Elemis x Shrimps beauty bag ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

Inside this coveted collab, you’ll receive six products, including the pro-collagen cleansing balm; the exotic frangipani monoi shower cream; the pro-collagen marine cream; the pro-collagen vitality eye cream; the pro-collagen energising marine cleanser; and the dynamic resurfacing facial pads. Each of the featured products is packaged in perfect travel-size (as the edit’s name suggests) and several of them have received big-time IndyBest praise.

For instance, reviewing the full-size Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£49, Lookfantastic.com), our tester commented that their “skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture.”

Our preferred routine with these products? In the morning, you can start with the marine cleanser (though, at night you might want to perform a first cleanse with the pro-collagen balm), followed by the resurfacing pads, the vitality eye cream and the pro-collagen marine cream. After an indulgent shower with frangipani monoi, naturally. For us, the only thing this collection is lacking is a face SPF, but that’s a small price to pay for such a gorgeous collection of goodies.

After that all-important SPF final step? This SPF protected my skin in the country with the world’s highest UV index