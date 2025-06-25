Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Both formulas promise a better glow and increased hydration
If you’re on the Korean skincare hype, then you’ll likely be across Laneige’s famed sleeping masks. From the lip mask (£15.75, Boots.com) to the beauty buzzword ‘cica’ mask (£25.50, Boots.com), the brand is all about soothing overnight solutions.
With the bouncy and firm mask (£32, Spacenk.com), Laneige uses collagen as an anti-ageing solution, combining hydration and nourishment to leave you with a healthy, springy skin barrier. But what if I told you another brand just launched an alternative for less than half the price?
No7 has just released its good intent bouncy jelly mask (£14.95, Boots.com), which promises to soften, moisturise and give a dewy, ‘glass skin’ finish. The two products are very similar; the branding, pink packaging and springy translucent formulas mean there’s little to split the two on paper. So the question is: how do they compare in practice?
I got my hands on No7’s good intent mask yesterday (24 June) to gauge my first impressions before its online drop. It wasn’t, however, my first impression of the Laneige mask, with it launching more than a year ago in March 2024. Nonetheless, I acquainted (and reacquainted) myself with the treatments and set about comparing the two. Scroll on for my verdict.
While No7’s bouncy jelly mask recommends a minimum 10-minute use time, Laneige’s stipulates overnight application. Considering my familiarity with the Laneige bouncy and firm formula, having used it overnight, I didn’t revisit its 8-hour effectiveness. Instead, with one day to review No7’s latest innovation, I gave both formulas around 20 minutes on clean skin: establishing a No7 first impression and refamiliarising myself with the Laneige. I followed both brands’ instructions to apply a thin layer before removing with warm water and a hot flannel.
I paid attention to the consistency of the masks on my skin, including any notable scents and textures, and then recorded the state of my skin afterwards. I looked to see any reflections of the brands’ glowy and hydrating claims, and noted any positive or negative changes to the appearance and feel of my skin. Here’s how I got on.
Lucy Smith has several years of experience covering new beauty launches and has covered Laneige and No7 extensively. For the former, she’s reviewed the watermelon lip mask, while for No7, she’s explored everything from the velvet cloud blush to the soft glow cream bronzer.
Upon swiping Laneige’s bouncy and firm mask onto my face, the first thing I noticed was the clusters of tiny spheres within the formula. These are “hydro-melt glow capsules,” which, in theory, boost the hydration from this mask. How does this work? The idea is that these capsules continue to moisturise the skin even after the gel base of the mask has mostly absorbed, as they initially sit on the surface and gradually melt in over time. It’s marketing jargon, but it works. Every time I’ve used this mask, I could feel the effects of these tiny thirst quenchers and woke from a full night’s sleep to see my skin almost as moisturised as when I first applied.
According to the brand, you can look to see minimised pores and a 19 per cent boost in skin firmness. While I’m unimpressed by the tiny 30-person sample size in the brand's own tests, I can certainly vouch for myself. In fact, even after my condensed 20-minute retest, my face was visibly tighter (in a non-drying sense) with the skin around my nose and cheekbones feeling less rough and looking less porous.
I can’t speak to the long-term effects of the collagen; however, I did notice less depth to the early creases I’ve noticed on my 28-year-old skin. Of course, there’s a good chance these are superficial, much like a plumping lip gloss.
Personally, I liked the rosy fragrance, though I know this can cause issues for some. Likewise, the formula skin didn’t leave my skin feeling soothed, as such, but rather awake and refreshed. Would I reach for it again? Absolutely.
No7’s good intent mask has an undeniably enjoyable texture: just like jelly, as its name suggests. Compared to Laneige, there are no tiny spheres, though the formula did seem to turn milky as the 20-minute test went on. The consistency is relatively thick and does feel heavy on the skin, but this wasn’t an issue, especially with results in as little as 10 minutes. Upon removal, my face felt immediately comforted and relaxed, much like it would after using an oily cleansing balm. As someone who’s become pretty familiar with the best Korean skincare brands, I’ve learnt that the inclusion of rice can prompt such a soothing sensation – and I certainly appreciated it here.
While I didn’t see any evidence of skin firming or plumping, my face did feel rejuvenated after use and, in the same way that a cold teaspoon can awaken tired eyes, I can see how this mask would serve me well before a big occasion or wedding. It got to work quickly and, though I didn’t get a chance to test it overnight, I’d argue that its thick and heavy consistency would help to keep it in situ from sunset to sunrise.
I’m not entirely sure this is a product I’d invest in if seeking more long-term results – something the Laneige formula perhaps offers – but, from a fast-acting standpoint, I think I’m onboard.
Read more: This £12 K-beauty sunscreen uses rice to fight ageing – so I tested it for 9 months
Ultimately, these products had more in common from a packaging point of view than they did in practice, though there were some similarities. While both formulas boasted hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, it was No7’s bouncy jelly that left my skin feeling moisturised. Meanwhile, Laneige’s bouncy and firm treatment had more of a firming effect.
Both masks helped to give my skin a wake-up call, and, likewise, both formulas worked well in my 20-minute tests. Would I use both products again? Absolutely, but I’m not sure No7’s latest addition is an exact Laneige replica. My advice: look to No7 for a bit of pre-make-up TLC and Laneige’s to give your skin an anti-ageing elasticity boost. As for the price difference, I still think Laneige is worth every penny.
Want to tackle signs of ageing? We’ve tested the best anti-ageing serums
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in