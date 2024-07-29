The Ordinary’s eye serum is affordable but can it reduce puffiness?

Presented in a signature glass bottle – in keeping with The Ordinary’s other serums and face oils – there’s a pipette in the lid for easy application.

Our tester followed the clear instructions outlined on the bottle’s label and added a small amount of the water-based formula to the eye area in the morning and at night after cleansing. Our tester immediately noticed how lightweight the serum is, and, in turn, that felt suitably refreshing, whether you need a morning wake-up call or some pre-bedtime skin soothing.

We were pleased to see this gentle formula didn’t irritate their skin at all. Instead, the fragrance-free composition was cooling and calming around their eyes.

As the name suggests, the ingredients list includes four peptides, plus caffeine and hydrating acetyl glucosamine. Niacinamide and ash bark extract are in there too, to help with brightening and balancing out the appearance of dark circles.

For the uninitiated, peptides can help with the production of collagen and elastin, and it has been linked with plumping and firming skin.

After applying some of the serum to their eye contours, our tester saw smoothed, toned skin and appreciated how quickly the serum soaked in. This also makes the clear liquid a speedy mess-free addition to any skincare or make-up routine.

Our tester’s skin appeared softened straight after use, and with a few weeks’ application under their belt, they could see a difference on days without it. The cooling feeling helped calm puffiness first thing in the morning, too. Meanwhile, after adding a transparent layer of this eye serum, our tester could see their crow’s feet were smoother, and the hydration boost created a more supple effect.

While an eye cream can only do so much for fine lines and wrinkles, popping this serum underneath make-up did offer a more even base. And, on days without concealer, our tester could see a subtle brightening boost to their under-eye circles.

Plus, our tester thinks the light serum works particularly well formula-wise, as heavier eye creams can sometimes be too thick on the delicate skin in this area. Priced at less than £20 for the 30ml bottle, this product would likely last a while, as a little bit goes a long way.

With results said to improve with continued use, we’re keen to keep adding it to our daily skincare regime.