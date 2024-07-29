Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Ordinary’s eye serum is affordable but can it reduce puffiness?

The affordable skincare buy is less than £20 and we’ve been trialling it

Sponsored content by
Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 29 July 2024 12:23 BST
This lightweight concentrate is billed as being brightening and balancing
This lightweight concentrate is billed as being brightening and balancing (The Independent)

Shopping for skincare can often be an expensive pursuit, whether you’re in the market for a new moisturiser, night cream,face oil, eye cream or serum. This is why, here at IndyBest, we’ll test fresh formulas first, so you know where to splash your cash. We’d always rather seek out affordable buys, and when it comes to beauty, The Ordinary is a one-stop skincare shop.

Known for beauty buys that won’t break the bank – as well as forward-thinking formulas and impressive results – there’s a straightforward simplicity to The Ordinary’s product application and price list alike. The brand’s multi-peptide eye serum, which was added to the roster more than two years ago, was the first peptide formula. It’s billed as being effective at tackling crow’s feet, under-eye fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, as well as puffiness – bold claims, indeed.

Costing less than £20, we were intrigued to try this serum for ourselves and have been testing the formula. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the eye serum The Ordinary, including whether it actually reduces puffiness and adds brightness.

Related stories

How we tested

Our reviewer has spent a month testing the multi-peptide eye serum when it first launched at the beginning of last year, using it on bare skin and under make-up. Following instructions, they used the product in the morning and at night. During testing, they considered the consistency and formula and looked for any visible results on the under-eye area. For context, our tester has sensitive skin, particularly around the eyes, and can often react to serums and creams applied there.

The Ordinary multi-peptide eye serum

The Ordinary eye serum.jpg
  • Formula: Lightweight
  • Size: 15ml
  • Fragrance-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Offers an even base under the eyes
    • Hydration boost created a more supple effect
    • A great alternative to heavy creams

Presented in a signature glass bottle – in keeping with The Ordinary’s other serums and face oils – there’s a pipette in the lid for easy application.

Our tester followed the clear instructions outlined on the bottle’s label and added a small amount of the water-based formula to the eye area in the morning and at night after cleansing. Our tester immediately noticed how lightweight the serum is, and, in turn, that felt suitably refreshing, whether you need a morning wake-up call or some pre-bedtime skin soothing.

We were pleased to see this gentle formula didn’t irritate their skin at all. Instead, the fragrance-free composition was cooling and calming around their eyes.

As the name suggests, the ingredients list includes four peptides, plus caffeine and hydrating acetyl glucosamine. Niacinamide and ash bark extract are in there too, to help with brightening and balancing out the appearance of dark circles.

For the uninitiated, peptides can help with the production of collagen and elastin, and it has been linked with plumping and firming skin.

After applying some of the serum to their eye contours, our tester saw smoothed, toned skin and appreciated how quickly the serum soaked in. This also makes the clear liquid a speedy mess-free addition to any skincare or make-up routine.

Our tester’s skin appeared softened straight after use, and with a few weeks’ application under their belt, they could see a difference on days without it. The cooling feeling helped calm puffiness first thing in the morning, too. Meanwhile, after adding a transparent layer of this eye serum, our tester could see their crow’s feet were smoother, and the hydration boost created a more supple effect.

While an eye cream can only do so much for fine lines and wrinkles, popping this serum underneath make-up did offer a more even base. And, on days without concealer, our tester could see a subtle brightening boost to their under-eye circles.

Plus, our tester thinks the light serum works particularly well formula-wise, as heavier eye creams can sometimes be too thick on the delicate skin in this area. Priced at less than £20 for the 30ml bottle, this product would likely last a while, as a little bit goes a long way.

With results said to improve with continued use, we’re keen to keep adding it to our daily skincare regime.

  1.  £19 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: The Ordinary multi-peptide eye serum

Our tester particularly liked the feel of this comfortingly lightweight multi-peptide eye serum on delicate skin contours. They saw balanced refreshing hydration and noticed how quickly the formula absorbs too. If you don’t like heavy eye creams or are looking for a calming concentrate to help with puffiness (and add brightness) while being great as a primer too, this could be the buy for you.

Looking for some at-home pampering? We’ve rounded up the best gel nail kits for salon-quality manicures

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in