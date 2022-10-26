Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are once again dishing up the latest news and covering hot topics from the This Morning sofa.

But that’s not all viewers are tuning in for. For many, Willoughby is a source of fashion inspiration, as her outfits always impress, and her latest autumn looks are continuing to deliver effortless elegance.

Willoughby is a style icon after our own hearts, too – opting for affordable high-street favourites, including LK Bennett, Oasis, Karen Millen, La Redoute and Nobody’s Child, to name just a few.

This month alone, she’s worn a £49 dress from Nobody’s Child, a poodle-print shirt from & Other Stories, a Forties-inspired polka-dot shirt from LK Bennett and an autumn-ready tweed skirt and turtleneck look.

As for today, the presenter has opted for another tweed mini skirt paired with a flattering navy turtleneck top. Hailing from two of the presenter’s favourite brands, French label Sandro and Jigsaw, here’s where to shop her look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

For Wednesday’s show, Willoughby wore a £239 tweed tartan mini skirt from Sandro and a £99 sleek navy turtleneck from Jigsaw.

Sandro rosiere check-print wool-blend mini skirt: £239, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Sandro’s wool-blend mini skirt boasts a wrap-around design, playful tassel hem, button detail and edgy gold-stone hardware. Finished in a navy and black check tartan print, it’s an autumn wardrobe staple.

Buy now

Jigsaw tate silk cotton polo jumper: £99, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

Crafted from a luxe-looking silk cotton blended yarn, this subtly ribbed poloneck sweater is a layering essential. Slim fitting with long sleeves and a turtleneck, team with high-waisted mini skirts or jeans, or wear it under pinafore dresses.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£23.20, Lookfantastic.com).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

