Reformation’s summer sale is here. Known for its wafty feminine designs, flattering silhouettes and an eco-conscious approach to its clothing lines, the brand is a firm favourite among celebrities and the fashion pack alike. So much so, JLo was recently spotted sporting not one but two of the brand’s dresses during her European honeymoon.

Given the fact Reformation only hosts two sales a year, it’s certainly one to get excited about. It’s currently offering up to 70 per cent off some of its most-loved designs – so, you can take our word for it that it’s very impressive (after all, we do shop for a living).

While you may think summer is over, the great thing about Reformation’s pieces is that they’re made to last, so you’ll be wearing its dresses year after year. Plus, it’s also reduced the price of its jeans and trousers too – so there’s something to see you into the new season.

If you’re looking for shopping inspiration, there’s a curated edit of our top picks below. From white linen mini dresses to a staple pair of jeans you’ll wear on repeat, keep scrolling for all the best bits.

Reformation Desiree linen dress: Was £218, now £130, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Searching for the perfect summer mini dress? Here it is. It features a form-fitting silhouette and ruffle detailing at the hem. The white is the ideal pick if you’re a bride-to-be and are looking for hen outfit ideas, or perhaps you’re planning on having a celebration the day after your wedding. It also comes in a yellow checked pattern and a floral print – both are equally as chic.

Buy now

Reformation Lyza dress: Was £180, now £108, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas (our beauty advent calendars guide proves just that). So, if you’re looking for festive party wear, this dress currently has £80 off. It featured in our review of the best Christmas Day outfits, with our writer stating that, from the moment they saw the “velvet wonder”, they knew “it would be a match made in heaven”. They added: “It has adjustable spaghetti straps, which is a definite bonus, and we love the side slit, which exposes the perfect amount of thigh.” Better still, it can be worn year-round too.

Buy now

Reformation Hyland linen dress: Was £248, now £173.60, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Linen is the fabric your wardrobe needs for summer, and more so this year than ever. If you’re looking for a lofty silhouette to wear during our upcoming Indian summer (wishful thinking, we know), this Hyland dress looks comfortable yet stylish. Owing to its puff sleeves and a relaxed skirt with a slit, it ticks all the boxes for the perfect summery number.

Buy now

Reformation Vesta pant: Was £180, now £126, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

If the impending arrival of September has sparked that “back to school” feeling, these Reformation trousers are the perfect way to kickstart the new term. With an oversized fit, they have that borrowed-from-the-boys design that we love. What’s more, a very similar pair featured in our review of the best work trousers, so you can trust that they’re worth the money.

Buy now

Reformation Nikita dress: Was £285, now £171, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Wedding guest dresses are notoriously difficult to find, but this design from Reformation should tick all the boxes. Understated yet still chic, it features a fitted bodice and waist that goes out into a relaxed skirt. The ruffled edges add a nice touch. All you need to do is decide on your dancing shoes.

Buy now

Reformation seaside linen dress: Was £248, now £148.80, Reformation.com

(Reformation)

Another perfect wedding guest dress – although, we can’t decide which colour we prefer more: pink or green. The sweetheart neckline will work to accentuate your collarbone and décolletage, while the slit means you can show off the perfect amount of leg.

Buy now

Reformation Cynthia high-rise straight jeans: Was £130, now £65, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Reformation knows how to do good denim, so you’re in safe hands with this pair of straight-leg jeans – particularly while they’re just £65. The rigid denim doesn’t lose its shape and they’re a great high-rise fit. It’s worth noting that they run small. An ideal investment ahead of warm-girl winter.

Buy now

Reformation polka dress: Was £218, now £130.80, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Another party dress we can’t wait to wear. The halter neckline and backless detailing are cool, yet sophisticated, and the styling options are endless. Wear with your favourite earrings and shoes, and you’re good to go.

Buy now

Reformation Scarlett linen two-piece: Was £248, now £124, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Co-ords have been everywhere this summer, and we’re obsessed. This particular two-piece from Reformation will see you through the rest of the season and beyond. Made from linen, it’s perfect for everything from holidays to brunches. The great thing about these is that they can be worn as separates, as well as together, making the investment even easier to justify.

Buy now

Reformation Cynthia high-rise straight jeans: Was £130, now £65, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Yet another pair of these exceptional jeans, this time in ‘Tahoe’. The high-rise design looks like it’ll hold everything in place nicely, while the straight-leg nature makes us think they’ll be comfortable. All you need now is a “nice top” to go with them.

Buy now

Reformation Greyson linen dress: Was £218, now £109, Thereformation.com

(Reformation)

Perhaps one of our favourites from the Reformation sale is this Greyson mini dress. We can almost picture ourselves in the sunny south of France waltzing around in this little number. The long puff sleeves make the short length that little bit more wearable, and the square neckline is likely to be flattering. Should you not be a fan of the green floral print, it’s also available in green, as well as white with embroidered butterflies – we’ll take all three, please.

Buy now

Looking for footwear inspiration? Read our review of the best cowboy boots