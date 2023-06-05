Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Can Arlo’s wireless video doorbell offer peace of mind?

Budget-friendly, this video doorbell is great for home security

Zoe Phillimore
Monday 05 June 2023 09:56
<p>Does Arlo’s wireless video doorbell live up to our home security standards? </p>

Does Arlo’s wireless video doorbell live up to our home security standards?

(The Independent)

Video doorbells have become a very useful smart home gadget, if not an essential bit of tech to have in the home. Arlo is one of the better-known brands in the home-security camera market – and its video doorbell is an affordable option, should you be considering investing in one yourself.

The gadget is completely wireless (using a built-in rechargeable battery), meaning it offers a relatively hassle-free installation – but we’ll look at how easy setup really was later in this piece.

It also has a 1080p camera, which should mean you get clear images that don’t look like 1980s CCTV footage – and it’ll be in full colour, too. The night vision is black and white, which is pretty standard for these devices across all brands.

There are a few things Arlo claim are unique about their wireless doorbell. One is the viewing angle, which is square rather than landscape. This should show you more of your doorstep, so you don’t end up just seeing your postman’s chest every time you have a delivery.

Other features within the Arlo doorbell include letting off a siren, if directed, and playing a selection of automated messages if you can’t (or won’t) answer the door at that precise moment. It alerts you if there’s motion detected and calls your phone if someone rings the bell.

Related stories

6 best video doorbells for upgrading your home security system
7 of the best BBQs for a sizzling summer
8 best robot vacuum cleaners to mop floors and get rid of dust and pet hair
8 best solar chargers for camping in 2023: Portable battery packs and panels to keep electric devices going

How we tested

As keen users of video doorbells already, we wanted to see if Arlo’s stood up against its competitors. A good doorbell, in our opinion, reduces daily hassle. Key features would include an intuitive and speedy app, a clear picture and an audio feed – in order to allow us to see who’s at the door quickly, and communicate with callers. We also like to store our previous calls, so we can refer back to them at later dates.

As a multiperson household, we need a doorbell that’s going to work for all home users, not just who the doorbell is registered to. Lastly, we wanted a doorbell that looks good on our front door. Curb appeal is where it’s at.

Arlo wireless smart video doorbell

  • Best: Affordable home security
  • Motion detection: Customisable
  • Audio: Two-way
  • Video: 1080p
  • Night vision: Black and white
  • Storage: Cloud-based, via subscription after free trial

Unboxing the Arlo doorbell was an easy enough process – there aren’t tons of bits and bobs. Essentially you get the fascia, battery and detachable backplate/mount. There’s also charging cables and an extra wedge mount that allows you to angle your doorbell to face inwards a bit more.

The doorbell comes in two colourways – black and white, though we tested the white version which, incidentally, was black but framed by a gloss white case on the edge. The lozenge-shaped doorbell has a slightly protruding camera up top and a circular button at the bottom. It isn’t wildly attractive and we found it to be quite plasticky, but it’s small enough, discrete and easy to see what you’re meant to do.

Installation and set up

Instructions in the box direct you to charge the battery first (a cable, but no plug, is included). A full charge took us about three hours, and it then, apparently, should have a battery life of six months, which is longer than our testing period to be honest. Obviously your milage may vary depending on how many DPD deliveries and friends you have.

Read more: Is the £159 Ring video doorbell pro worth the investment?

You’ll then need to download an app onto your phone, which directs you through the three-minute set up of the actual device. Thankfully, all you need to set it up is a wifi password as the app itself will take you through the physical installation as well. Do note – hanging the device does involve drilling into your doorframe, so best to pay close attention.

Once set up, your doorbell will then be linked to your phone. What we really liked is that you’ll also be able to add other users in your household to the doorbell app, so they can also answer the door. While we initially found this tricky to navigate – you need to go into your account settings and select grant access – you only need to do this once, so it’s not a dealbreaker.

Features

Using the Arlo app is pretty simple on the face of it. When the button is pressed on your doorbell, it sends a call to all the linked phones so everyone has a chance to see who is at the door. Speaking of “seeing”, the picture is good quality HD and full colour. We could easily make out who was on our doorstep and could also hear them clearly – and they could hear us loud and clear, too.

If you’re not able to answer the doorbell yourself – for example, if you’re in a meeting – then you can select from a few automated messages to allow the doorbell to speak on your behalf, albeit in a slightly robotic voice. One message asks them to just leave the package on the doorstep which we found very handy, especially as it’s such an easy option to access when you’re answering the door. You can also flick on a voicemail setting, which allows callers to record audio messages for you if you’re not home as well as mute yourself if you want to have a private conversation with someone near you.

Read more: The best outdoor security cameras that will withstand the elements

There is a motion sensor which allows you to alter the area it senses, but not the depth or distance. This might be quite annoying and affect your device’s battery life if your door opens directly onto a busy street. You can switch this function off entirely, if you want, or alter it so it only detects people rather than passing vehicles and animals. You can also use IFTTT technology so this only happens if you’re away from home, or at certain times of the day. You can also control the siren in this way, to effectively trigger if you’re away from home. This might not delight your neighbours or friendly postal workers though.

We had one major bugbear with the Arlo doorbell. It’s outwardly silent. Without a chime (sold separately at £49.99, Arlo.com), the doorbell doesn’t make a sound. This means any visitors – babysitters, cleaners, visiting friends etc – won’t be able to hear the doorbell if you’ve gone out. You can buy a bundle with the chime included for £129.99 (Arlo.com), which we’d highly recommend if your budget can stretch.

Storage, subscriptions and ongoing costs

Essentially if you want to use this doorbell, you’ll need an Arlo Secure subscription. You get a free trial of the brand’s cloud-based storage to begin with – but after that, prices start from £3.49 per month. This is something you should factor into the cost when deciding whether to make an investment or not.

Read more: The best wifi extenders and boosters for a reliable connection throughout your home

The most-basic plan allows you to stream live videos and be sent notifications. There are two further packages, with the most comprehensive being the most pricey (£13.99/month). This provides video storage for 60 days, theft replacement and an extra year of warranty.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Arlo wire-free video doorbell

We found the Arlo video doorbell to be very good, but perhaps not quite as spellbinding as we had imagined. However, for the price it did everything you could expect. The video quality is very good, as is the sound. Plus, there are good range of functions in the doorbell. We liked the “play a message” option and that we could link the device to multiple phones. It does, however, rely on everyone in the house having a linked mobile phone, which is a bit inconvenient if we’re completely honest. Furthermore, although the doorbell looks seemingly fine, it’s not exactly a boost to our front door’s aesthetics. Except maybe that it will keep thieves away…

Looking for more peace of mind? Check out our review of the best home security cameras

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 20% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in