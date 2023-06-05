Can Arlo’s wireless video doorbell offer peace of mind?

Unboxing the Arlo doorbell was an easy enough process – there aren’t tons of bits and bobs. Essentially you get the fascia, battery and detachable backplate/mount. There’s also charging cables and an extra wedge mount that allows you to angle your doorbell to face inwards a bit more.

The doorbell comes in two colourways – black and white, though we tested the white version which, incidentally, was black but framed by a gloss white case on the edge. The lozenge-shaped doorbell has a slightly protruding camera up top and a circular button at the bottom. It isn’t wildly attractive and we found it to be quite plasticky, but it’s small enough, discrete and easy to see what you’re meant to do.

Installation and set up

Instructions in the box direct you to charge the battery first (a cable, but no plug, is included). A full charge took us about three hours, and it then, apparently, should have a battery life of six months, which is longer than our testing period to be honest. Obviously your milage may vary depending on how many DPD deliveries and friends you have.

You’ll then need to download an app onto your phone, which directs you through the three-minute set up of the actual device. Thankfully, all you need to set it up is a wifi password as the app itself will take you through the physical installation as well. Do note – hanging the device does involve drilling into your doorframe, so best to pay close attention.

Once set up, your doorbell will then be linked to your phone. What we really liked is that you’ll also be able to add other users in your household to the doorbell app, so they can also answer the door. While we initially found this tricky to navigate – you need to go into your account settings and select grant access – you only need to do this once, so it’s not a dealbreaker.

Features

Using the Arlo app is pretty simple on the face of it. When the button is pressed on your doorbell, it sends a call to all the linked phones so everyone has a chance to see who is at the door. Speaking of “seeing”, the picture is good quality HD and full colour. We could easily make out who was on our doorstep and could also hear them clearly – and they could hear us loud and clear, too.

If you’re not able to answer the doorbell yourself – for example, if you’re in a meeting – then you can select from a few automated messages to allow the doorbell to speak on your behalf, albeit in a slightly robotic voice. One message asks them to just leave the package on the doorstep which we found very handy, especially as it’s such an easy option to access when you’re answering the door. You can also flick on a voicemail setting, which allows callers to record audio messages for you if you’re not home as well as mute yourself if you want to have a private conversation with someone near you.

There is a motion sensor which allows you to alter the area it senses, but not the depth or distance. This might be quite annoying and affect your device’s battery life if your door opens directly onto a busy street. You can switch this function off entirely, if you want, or alter it so it only detects people rather than passing vehicles and animals. You can also use IFTTT technology so this only happens if you’re away from home, or at certain times of the day. You can also control the siren in this way, to effectively trigger if you’re away from home. This might not delight your neighbours or friendly postal workers though.

We had one major bugbear with the Arlo doorbell. It’s outwardly silent. Without a chime (sold separately at £49.99, Arlo.com), the doorbell doesn’t make a sound. This means any visitors – babysitters, cleaners, visiting friends etc – won’t be able to hear the doorbell if you’ve gone out. You can buy a bundle with the chime included for £129.99 (Arlo.com), which we’d highly recommend if your budget can stretch.

Storage, subscriptions and ongoing costs

Essentially if you want to use this doorbell, you’ll need an Arlo Secure subscription. You get a free trial of the brand’s cloud-based storage to begin with – but after that, prices start from £3.49 per month. This is something you should factor into the cost when deciding whether to make an investment or not.

The most-basic plan allows you to stream live videos and be sent notifications. There are two further packages, with the most comprehensive being the most pricey (£13.99/month). This provides video storage for 60 days, theft replacement and an extra year of warranty.