Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: The best Android phone you can buy today

Samsung’s newest flagship phone goes all in on artificial intelligence

Steve Hogarty
Thursday 25 January 2024 14:33
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best phone Samsung has ever made. The blisteringly powerful Android phone features a faster processor, a brighter screen, and a newly redesigned flat display.

The only major phone to come with its own stylus, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a genuinely unique device among a sea of iPhone-alikes, and is designed to be a productivity powerhouse. The slim and lightweight S-Pen slips out of a neat little enclosure in the bottom of the device, letting you jot down notes, sketch, doodle, and trace circles around things you want to Google.

While the hardware specifications have received just the lightest of upgrades, this year’s flagship Galaxy phone is all about new software features. Like seemingly every other tech company, Samsung has been bitten by the artificial intelligence (AI) bug, incorporating machine-learning magic into its already powerful photography and text-editing tools.

Just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro before it, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera can now erase subjects and nuisances from pictures, move them around in the frame, change their size or replace them completely. You can also re-crop photos after taking them, letting the AI-engine create new parts of the image from its imagination.

Artificial intelligence can also be used to change the tone of your text messages, making you sound more professional, or more casual. The Galaxy S24 Ultra can also translate phone calls in real-time (in 13 different languages), which isn’t technically an artifical intelligence feature, but falls under Samsung’s broad definition of AI all the same.

We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals in a separate article, but if you’re wondering if Samsung’s latest phone is worth an upgrade, keep reading for our full review.

How we tested the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

(The Independent/Steve Hogarty)

We’ve been testing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra since it was announced, using the phone in a variety of conditions, including at home, outdoors and in the workplace.

We tested the display and photography features in broad daylight as well as in dark and indoor conditions, and stress-tested the battery life with high-resolution video streaming and processor-intensive gaming apps. S-Pen testing was carried out with Samsung’s own suite of creative and note-taking apps.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

samsung galaxy s24 ultra 3
  • Display: 6.8in QHD+, 120Hz
  • Dimensions: 79mm x 162mm x 8.6mm
  • Weight: 233g
  • Cameras: 50MP + 10MP telephoto, 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide
  • Selfie camera: 12MP
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Why we love it
    • New AI-tools throughout
    • Flat display looks great
    • Fast, efficient processor
  • Take note
    • Absolutely giant phone
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 100GB data: £44.99 per month, £199 up front, Mobiles.co.uk
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 10GB data: £53.99 per month, £99 up front, Idmobile.co.uk
Design

The design of the S24 series remains roughly the same as the previous S23 series, but the S24 Ultra gets a refresh with a new flat display, thinner bezels, a satin matte finish and a stylish titanium frame.

It’s a subtle change to the older design, but one that makes a big difference. By getting rid of the “waterfall edge” seen on last year’s device, Samsung has made using the S-Pen stylus way more comfortable. The tip of the pen no longer slips off the side of the phone when you’re doodling near the edges of the screen, creating the impression that you’ve a lot more space to write on.

That titanium case unibody frame feels premium too, and while it makes the phone slightly heavier than the S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s a worthwhile compromise. Samsung says the titanium casing improves durability, which will take some more testing to prove, but the new design exudes top-tier build quality. It’s simply a nice object to hold, though the sheer vastness of that 6.8in display makes it a little cumbersome for anyone with less-than shovel-sized hands.

Samsung’s gone subtle with its range of colour options in 2024. You’ve a choice of black, light grey, or muted shades of violet and yellow. The official Samsung store also offers some exclusive colourways this year, which are a little spicier: rich blue, green and our personal favourite, a gorgeously vibrant burnt orange. It’s just a shame Samsung doesn’t offer a matching S-Pen stylus in each colourway.

Display and performance

All three phones now run at a smooth scrolling 120Hz this year, but now the baseline S24 and S24 Plus can drop down to a 1Hz refresh rate – previously something only the Ultra could do – meaning improvements to battery life and power efficiency.

On the S24 Ultra we find the same sharp 1440p display found on last year’s phone, though this year the top-end Galaxy is brighter than ever, topping out at 2600 nits peak brightness. Phones typically only ever need to pump out that much brightness to contend with very strong, direct sunlight, so it’s overkill if you live in the UK or at similar latitudes.

The Ultra is powered by the new Snapdragon 9 Gen 3 processor, tuned by Samsung to work more efficiently with its hardware, and comes with 12GB of RAM as standard. That’s a small step up from the baseline 8GB of RAM found in the S23 Ultra, and keeps Samsung’s most powerful phone feeling zippy and responsive, even when loading multiple apps, when running the phone in the desktop-style Dex mode or when playing games.

Camera

The camera on the S24 Ultra benefits from a larger sensor this year, which offsets a reduction in the optical zoom range of its periscoping telephoto lens.

The camera software is where the real improvements can be found, with Samsung using its new AI smarts to produce richer and more detailed photography in a much wider range of conditions. Better night sight processing means videos look more vivid and crisp in low light and when zoomed in, while AI features such as ‘erase reflections’ and ‘erase shadows’ promise more professional photography results at the push of a button.

The results of Samsung’s automatic photo-editing tools are roughly on par with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Interestingly, Samsung seems to be a lot less strict about the kinds of things you can apply AI to in its photo editor. Google (presumably trying to avoid scandal) doesn’t allow you to use AI-tools on pictures of humans, for example, whereas Samsung gives you free reign to manipulate images as you please.

Artificial Intelligence

On top of the usual spec upgrades, the headline improvement to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a range of new artificial intelligence-powered features. Advanced photo-editing tools enable users to move or erase people and objects from images, by using generative artificial intelligence to fill in gaps, and to instantly remaster photos with additional detail, depth of focus effects and more.

The editor works incredibly well and is intuitive to use, quickly zhuzhing up your dull photos at the tap of a button. The results look natural and aren’t overly processed.

Samsung also brings its new-found AI skills to bear on transcription and notetaking. Audio recorded at meetings can discern between dozens of different speakers, and the resulting minutes can be automatically formatted into headers and bullet points, or summarised by Samsung’s on-board AI, for easy reference.

The S24 series also introduces ‘live translate’ – a feature embedded into the phone app that can translate between 13 different languages in real-time, between two callers. It’s an incredibly powerful tool, though one that many people would rarely need to use. In our tests it was accurate and speedy enough to hold an intelligible conversation in another language, with just a few poorly translated words occasionally tripping the software up.

  1. £1,249 from Samsung.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

Trying to wrap your head around the differences between the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra? Here are the official specifications from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra

Display

6.2in FHD+, 120Hz

6.7in FHD+, 120Hz

6.8in QHD+, 120Hz

Dimensions

70.6mm x 147mm x 7.6mm

75.9mm x 158.5mm x 7.7mm

79mm x 162.3mm x 8.6mm

Weight

128g

197g

233g

Selfie camera

12MP

12MP

12MP

Ultra-wide camera

12MP

12MP

12MP

Wide camera

50MP

50MP

200MP

Telephoto

10MP

10MP

50MP + 10MP

Optical zoom

3x

3x

5x and 3x

Memory

8GB

12GB

12GB

Storage

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery

4,000mAh

4,900mAh

5,000mAh

S-Pen stylus

No

No

Yes

Samsung Galaxy S24 release date and price

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra all launch in stores and online on 31 January, with pre-orders available now.

The S24 and S24 Plus are available in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet and amber yellow. The S24 Ultra is available in titanium grey, titanium black and titanium yellow. Additional colours are available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.

Here’s a full breakdown of the pricing of the new S24 series, with the double storage pre-order bonus included.

The verdict: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

While the S24 doesn’t appear too different on the surface, the real upgrade to this year’s flagship phone is in the software. The S24 Ultra is the most advanced Android around and takes advantage of Google’s latest search tools, artificial intelligence features and more, to offer the best smartphone experience possible. The closest alternative to having a laptop in your pocket, the S24 Ultra is a seriously powerful device.

