Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Another night of Hollywood glitz and glamour has concluded at the 81st Golden Globes. A raft of films and TV shows were competing for a statuette in 27 different categories, but it was Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer that picked up the most awards last night.

Clinching the win for best film – drama, Nolan also took home the gong for best director, while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won awards for best male actor in a film – drama and best supporting male actor in a film – drama respectively.

Succession, which has just concluded with its fourth and final season, followed closely behind Nolan’s epic with four wins for best TV series – drama and acting wins for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

And despite Barbie leading the Golden Globe nominations ahead of the night with nine, the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy won just two. Barbie inaugurated the first ever cinematic and box office achievement award, while Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s What Was I Made For won the award for best original song.

Altogether, seven films and five TV shows were awarded a Golden Globe. Here’s where you can watch and stream them all in the UK.

Where to watch the Golden Globe winners 2024

‘Oppenheimer’

Number of awards: Five (best film – drama, best director, best male actor in a film – drama, best supporting male actor in a film, best original score)

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer picked up the most awards at the 81st Golden Globes. The film tells the story of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who was the man who led the creation of the atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. It’s not currently streaming for free, but you can rent or buy the movie on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service starting from £3.49.

Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

‘Succession’

Number of awards: Four (best TV series – drama, best male actor in a TV series – drama, best female actor in a TV series – drama, best supporting male actor in a TV series – drama)

It was a celebratory farewell to the sharp, satirical show that has captured audiences’s attention since it first started airing on HBO in 2018. The show follows media mogul Logan Roy and his four adult children fighting over control of his empire. The fourth and final season started airing in March last year. You can stream all four seasons of Succession on Now TV or with a Sky Entertainment subscription.

Watch now on Now TV

‘The Bear’

Number of awards: Three (best TV Series – musical or comedy, best male actor – musical or comedy, best female actor – musical or comedy)

A sleeper hit in 2022, the second season of The Bear carried on the success of season one, winning three Golden Globes. The Bear follows Carmy, an award-winning young chef from the world of fine dining, who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s debt-ridden sandwich shop after the death of his older brother. You can currently stream both seasons of the show on Disney+.

Watch now on Disney+

‘Beef’

Number of awards: Three (best limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie, best male actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie, Best female actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie)

It was a sweep for Netflix’s dark comedy Beef, which was nominated in three categories and won every single one of them. The limited series produced by A24 stars Minari actor Steven Yeun and comedian Ali Wong as two strangers who get into a road rage accident, serving as a metaphor for the collective rage leaking out from social media. You can stream the limited series on Netflix.

Watch now on Netflix

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Number of awards: Two (best non-English language film, best screenplay)

The biggest upset of the evening had to be the French psychological thriller Anatomy of a Fall overcoming the likes of Barbie and Oppenheimer to win best screenplay. The courtroom drama sees marital issues rise to the surface as the husband of celebrated writer Sandra is found dead outside their chalet in the French Alps, seeing her put under the microscope. Did he fall or was he pushed? You’ll be able to buy or rent Anatomy of a Fall on Amazon Prime Video starting Tuesday 9 January.

Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

‘The Holdovers’

Number of awards: Two (best male actor in a film – musical or comedy, best supporting female actor in a film)

Expected to enter the Christmas movie canon in the years ahead, The Holdovers won two acting awards in which a boarding school classics teacher is forced to stay behind with a handful of kids who have no family plans over the Christmas break in 1970s New England. The Holdovers has just left most cinemas and is not yet available to stream online.

‘Poor Things’

Number of awards: Two (best film – musical or comedy, best female actor in a film – musical or comedy)

Upsetting front-runner Barbie to take home the award for best musical or comedy film, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things was one of the biggest surprise wins of the night. Emma Stone, who plays a young Victorian woman resurrected back to life using an infant’s brain, beat Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Poor Things is in cinemas nationwide now.

‘Barbie’

Number of awards: Two (cinematic and box office achievement, best original song)

Despite its nine nominations, Barbie only walked away with two wins last night, securing the gongs for its box office performance and original song. Starring Margot Robbie as the popular Mattel doll, the movie is set in Barbieland where every day is seemingly perfect until Robbie’s character becomes increasingly disillusioned and gets kicked out of Barbieland and into the real world. You can rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video starting from £4.99.

Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Number of awards: One (best female actor in a film – drama)

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon might have picked up seven Golden Globe nominations, but it was only star Lily Gladstone who secured the win. Set in Oklahoma in the Twenties, members of the Osage are being murdered one by one by a political crime boss after oil was discovered on its tribal land. The film will start streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday 12 January.

Watch on Apple TV+ from 12 January

Number of awards: One (best animated film)

The latest outing from Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki has garnered Studio Ghibli the award for best animated film. The Boy and the Heron follows Mahito Maki as he discovers a world inhabited by the living and the dead following his mother’s death. The film only entered UK cinemas on Tuesday 26 December, so you won’t be able to stream it online for a few more months.

‘The Crown’

Number of awards: One (best supporting female actor in a TV series)

It’s been a nice send-off for Netflix’s The Crown. The Royal family drama has been running since 2016 and ended with its sixth and final season last year, with Elizabeth Debicki winning an award for her portrayal of Princess Diana. You can currently watch all six seasons of The Crown on Netflix.

Watch now on Netflix

‘Ricky Gervais: Armageddon’

Number of awards: One (best performance in stand-up comedy on TV)

The most controversial win of the night went to Ricky Gervais for his stand-up comedy performance in his Netflix special. The former host of the Golden Globes courted controversy for Armageddon when he mocked terminally ill children. The actor and comic did not attend the Globes to accept his award, however.

Watch now on Netflix

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices