Where to watch the Succession season finale in the UK – online and on TV

The acclaimed show Succession reached its crescendo last night – and (no surprise here) it was everything we could have hoped for.

It comes as no shock that this final season reached a show high in terms of audience numbers. Speaking on the Controlling The Narrative feature on Max, showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that the events of episode 10 (without revealing any spoilers) were decided by him a good while ago.

A hit among critics and viewers alike, the Succession finale tied up loose ends, gave us plenty of unexpected twists and served as a near perfect farewell to the feuding siblings. “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” Armstrong told The New Yorker. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” Armstrong said, but now that end has come.

The sharp satirical drama sees the Roy family plot, scheme and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire. Whether you’re completely new to the saga (we’re jealous you get to watch it for the first time) or want to fill the Succession void in your life by revisiting the first three seasons, we’ve outlined how you can watch the whole show in the UK, online, on TV and on catch-up.

How to watch the ‘Succession’ season 4 finale in the UK on Sky

All four seasons of Succession, including the latest one, are available exclusively on Sky with its catch-up service Sky Go.

If you’re not an existing Sky customer, the cheapest way to get Sky TV (including Sky Atlantic) is by getting the Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

How to watch the ‘Succession’ season 4 finale in the UK on Now TV

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can also stream Succession season four via Now (formerly Now TV). There are different packages for those watching via Now. A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month saver deal. Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

The Now streaming service also sells something called Now Boost, which is an additional subscription on top of the Now Entertainment pass. With Now Boost, you get access to full HD, ad-free streaming and surround sound on up to three devices at once, instead of the one device you get with the standard £9.99 Now Entertainment membership.

How many episodes of ‘Succession’ season 4 are there?

Just like the previous three seasons, Succession consists of 10 episodes, with the last one airing last night (29 May). It’s the final season of the hit satirical HBO show, meaning we all have to say goodbye to the Roy family and all their delicious scheming.

Will there be another season of Succession?

The fourth season of the hit show has been confirmed as its final one. In an interview with The New Yorker, Armstrong recalled that the writers played out various scenarios for how Succession should end. “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks.

“Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference,” Armstrong said.

However, HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline this week that there had been “some talk” about a spin-off series. But when asked if there were any specific plans for one, she said “no, not at all”.

How to watch ‘Succession’ in the US on HBO

Succession season four returned to the US on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday 26 March 2023. It costs $9.99 per month (with ads) or $15.99 per month without ads. HBO Max is not available in the UK.

