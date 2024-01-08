Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy collected his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama on Sunday (7 January) with his wife’s lipstick on his nose.

Just moments after he was announced as a winner, the Irish actor’s wife Yvonne McGuinness grabbed and kissed him. Her red lipstick could then be seen on his nose.

After unsuccessfully trying to wipe it off, the actor, who plays the theoretical physicist who helped develop the Atomic bomb, embraced the bright red mark as he made his way to the stage to accept the honor.

On stage, he asked the audience: “First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose?”