Save a whopping £400 on a Sony A80J 55in OLED TV
The deal offers a 28 per cent discount
If you’re looking to upgrade your TV setup to a 4K OLED display, Sony may just have the deal for you, with one of its entry-level sets.
The Sony Bravia A80J 55in is currently at its biggest discount ever, with a massive saving of £400, bringing the display’s price down to less than £1,000 for the first time.
The A80J is packed with plenty of features to make the most of its crisp display, with a cognitive processor XR, which supposedly uses AI to replicate the way humans see and hear.
It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it will be able to run supported games at a silky-smooth 120FPS on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X/S console, as well as running them at high resolutions.
If you’re into gaming, it just so happens to be the busiest time of year for big releases, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, God of War Ragnarok and The Callisto Protocol all marked on our calendar for upcoming PS5 and Xbox games. To find out where to shop deals on the Sony A80J 55in OLED TV, keep reading this article.
Sony Bravia XR-55A80J: Was £1,399, now £999, Sony.co.uk
- Screen technology: OLED
- Resolution: 4K ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160px
- HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Operating system: Android TV
Just before the Black Friday TV deals begin in earnest, Sony has raced out the gate with a 28 per cent discount on its 55in entry-level model, making it a great way to get a 4K OLED display with HDR support below the four-figure mark.
The discount is available at a number of different retailers, depending on your preference, so you can pick up a new set direct from Sony (£999, Sony.co.uk), Currys (£999, Currys.co.uk), Amazon (£999, Amazon.co.uk), John Lewis (£999, Johnlewis.com), and Sony’s certified reseller (£999, Centresdirect.co.uk).
