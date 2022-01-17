(The Independent)

Update: The PS5 is in stock at BT for customers with an access code. Read on for more information.

2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we saw plenty of drops take place in December during the lead-up to Christmas from retailers including Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

There’s only one PS5 bundle left at the BT Shop Show latest update 1642410380 PS3 games appear on the PS Store Before we crack our knuckles and get down to predicting PS5 restocks, we’ve just spotted some interesting news. PlayStation 3 games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store – a place where only PS4 games and PS5 games live. When clicked, you’ll be directed to PlayStation Now – the cloud gaming subscription service – which is expected to be rolled in with PS Plus sometime this year. Just a bug? Or is Sony gearing up to launch PS3games on the PlayStation Store? Sadly, this isn’t new. We’ve seen this bug before, like quite a few times before, so we don’t want to get your hopes up just yet. If we do get some PS3 news, we’ll be sure to let you know. Alex Lee 17 January 2022 09:06 1642409512 There’s only one PS5 bundle left at the BT Shop (The Independent) After one whole week, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers exclusively. Console bundles first dropped on 10 January and after rubbing our eyes repeatedly, we can tell you that, yes, you’re not dreaming – the PS5 is still there. There’s only one bundle remaining though and that’s the priciest dualsense controller bundle and pulse 3D wireless headset bundle for £598.98 (Bt.com). You need an access code to bag a console. This can be retrieved by heading over to your MyBT portal , scrolling down to the “Your Offers” section and clicking the PS5. Good luck! Buy now from BT Alex Lee 17 January 2022 08:51 1642408396 Who could restock the PS5 this week? Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s live restock tracker. Last week was probably one of the worst weeks we’ve ever seen when it comes to console stock drops, with BT remaining the only retailer to have a restock at all. But every BT customer must have a PS5 by now, because yes, a few bundles are still in stock at the retailer. But who else could restock this week, you ask? We’ve still got our eye on Very and Smyths Toys, and Amazon might even restock too. Hopefully the retailer’s start delivering the goods. Let’s get going. Alex Lee 17 January 2022 08:33

