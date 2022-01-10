We’ll let you know the second the PS5 drops today (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at BT this morning and it could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.

But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE and AO, as well as small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month.

Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.