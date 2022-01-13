The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: BT restock is still available, Very and Smyths could drop next this week
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Amazon, Currys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE, AO and small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month. BT has been the first retailer to restock this week.
Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.
Can you buy a PS5 directly from Sony?
Sony launched its PlayStation Direct online store in the UK towards the end of 2021. We saw five console restocks in November, followed by four in December with the last happening about a week before Christmas. Sadly, we haven’t seen any more consoles since. The PS Direct website says both versions of the PS5 are out of stock, with no indication of when more will arrive.
Can you buy a PS5 from EE?
Sort of, yes. But not right now.
Yeah, EE is yet another retailer with no PS5 stock to share at the moment. The network last had consoles available on 5 and 6 January, making it one of the very few places to have had a PS5 restock in 2022. Instead of selling the consoles in the usual manner, EE offers the PS5 to customers by adding it to their monthly bill and spreading the cost over two years.
Does Game have any PS5 stock?
The short answer here is: no. Like most other retailers, Game doesn’t have any PS5 consoles to buy at the moment. It feels like every retailer exhausted themselves over Christmas and hasn’t quite go back into shape yet. We can relate.
Game last had consoles on a multi-day restock between 23 and 31 December. An heroic performance, we’re sure you’ll agree. But it’s mid-January now and Christmas money is waiting to be spent. Game’s website simply says both versions of the PS5 console are out of stock, with no sign of when they will return.
When will the PS5 be in stock at Smyths Toys?
We’re used to stocking coming and going at Smyths Toys, but while consoles don’t hang around for long, the website usually reassures gamers that more will be on the way soon.
Sadly, that isn’t currently the case. The website usually says more stock is due in the current or subsequent month. But we’re almost half-way through January and the site just says, vaguely: “Expected in stock: TBC 2022”. This is far from ideal, and we hope the situation changes soon.
The PS5 is still in stock at BT
We’re now into the fourth day of PS5 consoles being available at the online BT shop, exclusively for BT customers. You can’t buy the console on its own, but there are three bundles available and prices start at £498.99.
For that, you can buy the disc edition console with a 12-month PS Plus membership (Bt.com), giving you access to online play. The other Two PS5 bundles are the PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) and a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com).
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to the PS5 liveblog. We begin with good news today, as the console is STILL in stock at BT. The console has been available as part of several bundles, priced from £498.99, since Monday and a whole three days later it’s still there, ready to buy right now.
If you’re a BT customer, you’ll need to get yourselves an access code first. To get a code, you have to navigate over to your MyBT portal, log in and head to the “Your Offers” section.
Other than that, however, January is continuing to be a very quiet month for PS5 restocks. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the situation will change, and as ever we’ll be the first to let you know.
A recap of today’s PS5 restocks
Righty-ho! Another day, another BT restock. We can’t quite believe that the only place you’ve been able to get the PS5 this entire week is the BT Shop.
There are three PS5 bundles still in stock. For £498.99, you can buy the disc edition console with a 12-month PS Plus membership (Bt.com), giving you access to online play. The other Two PS5 bundles are the PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) and a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com).
If you’re a BT customer, you’ll need to get yourselves an access code first. To get a code, you have to navigate over to your MyBT portal, log in and head to the “Your Offers” section.
We’re desperately hoping that it’s going to change tomorrow, but this has certainly been one of the worst months for restocks in a while. Join us back here tomorrow where we’ll be pleading for a different retailer to drop stock. G’night for now!
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both the Xbox and the PlayStation are stunning improvements on their previous generation,” he wrote. “Games load in a snap; the graphics, resolution and framerates are beautiful and the worlds look set to be more expansive and detailed than ever before.”
To find out his verdict, read his comparison of the PS5 and Xbox series X below.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Will PlayStation State of Play take place next month?
According to video games insider Tom Henderson, the next PlayStation State of Play event is set to take place in February next month, and it could be a big one, unlike previous State of Play events. This timeline lines up neatly with the Horizon Forbidden West release date as well.
The rumour mill is suggesting we might even get a sneak peek at the Harry Potter open world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 , which has been continuously pushed back.
We’re also hoping to get our first real look at the PS5 VR2, announced at CES 2022 earlier this month.
