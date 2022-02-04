The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game could restock consoles early next week – what to know
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Smyths Toys next week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. As we head further into February, will things start to pick up again? There hasn’t been a single drop at all this week, but ever optimistic, we’re hoping to see more regular drops from retailers.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
When could Game PS5 stock drop?
If we know anything about Game, it’s that the retailer rarely ever drops consoles on a Friday, so we doubt any consoles will arrive this morning. The retailer has a very trackable restock pattern. Every few weeks, it updates its PS5 bundles page with new release dates, and it restocks the PS5 roughly a week and a half before the stated date.
The date is currently set for 18 February, meaning we could see it drop sometime between 9 February and 11 February. next week. It tends to drop stock on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, so keep your eyes peeled for that one.
PS5 stock trackers, activate
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Friday – though it might turn out to be a sad Friday if retailers don’t start dropping Sony’s console lickety-split.
We haven’t had a restock all week long, and the only indication that we’re going to get one soon is from Game. Fret not though, as usual, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock updates in real-time. If we wish hard enough, consoles might appear *closes eyes tightly*. Stick with us for all the latest stock updates. Let’s go console hunting.
Live blog signing off
Time to log off and bid goodbye to yet another day without PS5 restocks. It looks like retailers are still stockpiling after making so many consoles available at the end of 2021, so we could be waiting a little while longer until any more arrive.
With games like Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 all due out soon, we hope consoles will be available in time for these major releases. In the meantime, we bid you farewell for today, and as ever we’ll be back tomorrow morning with all of the latest PS5 restocking news.
PS5 headset
Needing some accessories now that you’ve got a PS5 on the way? Check out Sony’s Playstation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
Our tester said: “There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.
“It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.”
Can you get a VPN on the PS5?
While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content.
We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information.
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
You sure can! Almost all PS4 games you currently own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled together a list of our favourite PS4 games, and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
