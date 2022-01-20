PS5 UK stock - live: BT restock continues as Sony’s PS Direct store opens up to more people
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Game, Smyths Toys and more
Update: The PS5 is in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing and everlasting shortage in semiconductors.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we’ve still seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Good morning, PS5 hunters
Welcome back to another day of console stock tracking action. On the hunt for a PS5? This is the only liveblog you’ll ever need to bag yourself a PS5 this week.
Yesterday morning, we saw three different retailers drop the PS5. If you were lucky, you could get the console from Amazon, Game and the BT Shop. While the restock at Game only lasted a few minutes, the Game drop lasted a much more healthy three and, of course, the BT Shop has been in stock for more than a week already.
Still searching? We’ll be here providing you with all the restock updates and predictions you’ll need to cop yourself a next-gen console. Let’s go huntin’.
Live blog signing off
That’s the end of another day’s PS5 hunting. On paper you could say it was a good one, with restocks at both Amazon and Game. But the reality is less impressive, given Amazon’s stock sold out in a matter of moments, and Game’s latest bundle pre-orders dried up after just a few hours.
Meanwhile, the PS5 remains available to BT broadband customers through the BT store.
As ever we’ll be back again tomorrow for more PS5 hunting – we’ll see you then.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
PS5 storage expansion
Finally! After almost a year, Sony is letting gamers expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 (Currys.co.uk).
“A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.”
Want an external PS5 SSD? Take a look at our best PS5 accessories for our top pick.
Game is out of stock once more
Game’s PS5 restock has now dried up again, with the bundles offered for pre-order this morning no longer available. Some branches of Game occasionally have PS5 consoles on their shelves, but stock levels have flat-lined for most of January. Hopefully this situation will improve again soon.
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' PS5 review
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
