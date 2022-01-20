We’ve got all the intel on the next stock drops (The Independent)

Update: The PS5 is in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.

2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing and everlasting shortage in semiconductors.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for restocks, we’ve still seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

