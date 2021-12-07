The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Argos, AO, Very and Amazon could restock consoles this week
Follow live for the latest stock updates from John Lewis, Game, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos, AO, Very and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
November was an incredibly slow month for PS5 restocks, with the console only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.
The situation improved though, and we saw restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda, Littlewoods, PS Direct and Game. Let’s just hope the momentum continues through December as we fly towards Christmas. We’ve already seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo. Yesterday, we saw BT drop the elusive console.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Who could restock the PS5 today before Christmas?
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of PS5 stock tracking action! We’re sad to say that the PS5 has now sold out at BT after more than 12 hours.
There’s a chance that the console could restock at EE now that BT’s allocation of consoles have dissipated – so watch out for a drop if you’re an EE pay monthly customer.
A goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
All right folks, we’re closing up shop here on the blog for the evening and will be back online tomorrow morning to help even more of you cop a console.
But to any BT Broadband customers joining us at this late hour, there is (miraculously) still stock of the PS5 at the retailer! If you have any friends who use the company’s broadband, now is the perfect time to bug them.
If not, we’ll see you all tomorrow for some more console hunting. G’night!
Best PS5 games
The PS5 has amassed a healthy collection of must-play exclusives over its year-long lifespan. Managed to bag a PS5 this morning? You'll want to pick some of the best PS5 games below up.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original's formula," our reviewer said. "This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers."
Meanwhile, Demon's Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. "The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game," our tester said.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
Argos PS5 stock rumoured to drop this week
It seems like Argos is going to restock one last time before Christmas according to the ever reliable @PS5StockAlertUK. Argos hubs across the UK are currently receiving both disc and digital edition shipments this week.
That means a restock could take place on 10 December. This may be the easiest retailer to secure a console from this week, and most likely the last Argos restock before 25 December.
Currys VIP PS5
Currys sent out a batch of VIP codes on 1 December, and rumours suggest that this is the last batch of codes the retailer will ever send out.
If you’re unfamiliar with the VIP pass code system, the retailer essentially ran a draw between March and June, offering people the chance to enter a raffle and buy a console, but it has been closed to new entrants for months now.
We predict that the retailer will make the console available again for general sale in the new year, doing away with the raffle system completely.
Get a ‘Fifa 22' bundle for less
If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black dualsense controller for £10 less than usual.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 standard plus edition with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129, now £119, Currys.co.uk
Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black PS5 dualsense controller for £119. All other retailers are selling this bundle for £129.
The PS5 has sold out at PlayStation Direct
Whew, that went quick. The PS5 has now sold out at PlayStation Direct, but it is still in stock at BT if you have an access code.
As a reminder, you can only get an access code if you are a BT Broadband customer, so maybe ask a pal if they can lend you their code through the BT portal.
