PS5 UK stock - live: Very, Argos and Currys could restock soon – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, John Lewis, Hamleys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Very, Argos and Currys this week. Read on for more information.
Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived on the PS5, and it joins the release of other next-gen titles like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West in 2022. We reviewed Gran Turismo 7 last week where we called the game “an unbeatable racing experience.”
While new PS5 games are continuing to drop thick and fast, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on the console itself. Well over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in March 2022, it’s still incredibly difficult to secure a PS5.
While the last couple of weeks of February were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, it still managed to be the worst month for restocks since we started tracking consoles back in May 2021, with only 12 drops taking place throughout the month. Our hope now is that March will be the month we start to see retailers really delivering the goods. And so far, that looks to have been the case, with restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys and ShopTo occurring last week.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony's elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Could we see a stock drop from AO this week?
AO is a reliable retailer when it comes to PS5 bundles but they tend to sell out very quickly when they do arrive.
Are we likely to see new consoles drop any time soon? While they don’t stock as frequently as say, ShopTo, Argos or Game, there is a good trick you can use to help secure a PS5 on AO’s website, providing you’re using Chrome as your browser:
- Copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website.
- Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item and click ‘Inspect Element’. In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID.
- Click ‘Buy now’.
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes and no. Some shops have occasional PS5 stock available for walk-in customers to buy, but there have been very few consoles available so far this year. Your best options are Game and Smyths. The former has a Twitter account for each of its shops, used to tweet about when PS5 (and Xbox series X) stock becomes available. For your best chance of spotting a console at your local store, use this Twitter list to view every tweet from all of Game’s shops across the UK.
As for Smyths Toys, the retailer has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of its stores, We occasionally see the odd console crop up here, but for now there’s no PS5 stock anywhere in the UK.
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back! After a particularly busy week with PS5s available from Amazon, EE, Hamleys and ShopTo, we’re expecting a few more retailers to release new console bundles this week, possibly from Very, John Lewis and more.
To find out the latest details about how you can get your hands on a PS5 then stay tuned for all the latest buying advice and other tips for your new Sony console.
