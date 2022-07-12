We’ve been counting down to the Amazon Prime Day sales for months and now it has officially landed, bringing with it huge discounts across home appliances, tech, gaming, fitness products and more.

So far we’ve already seen savings on Emma mattresses, airpods, a Ninja airfryer and many more goodies and gadgets. But, this is one for the coffee lovers, whether it be a gift to yourself, your significant other or a very lucky co-worker.

Getting a very impressive £62 price cut, the Nespresso vertuo plus XN903140 coffee machine by Krup is now even more tempting than before. Especially when remembering the new and fan-favourite ice coffee summer flavours, exotic liminha over ice and tropical coconut flavour over ice, fit perfectly in this machine.

A similar model was named best for frothy coffees in our pod coffee machine round-up, so although we haven’t tried this exact model just yet, we have high hopes. And it definitely looks pretty sleek too.

So, if you fancy saving even more money by having your barista blend at home, then keep reading for everything you need to know.

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903140 coffee machine by Krups: Was £123.51, now £60.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a 1.7l tank catering to four coffee cup sizes, this machine is sure to be a welcome addition to any home, no matter if you’re a solo coffee-lover or the whole family loves the stuff – just be sure to use the right capsule size.

Similar to the Nespresso magimix vertuo next with aeroccino (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk) named best for frothy coffee in our pod coffee machine round-up, this model is designed to leave a naturally formed crema on top for a lovely whipped-like finish.

It’s been designed to look super sleek and be incredibly easy to use with one button preparation, a removable water tank and an automatic capsule ejection with electrical opening and closing, so you really don’t need to lift more than one finger.

And don’t forget, Nespresso offers complimentary recycling of the pods to all its customers – a little environmental win too.

