9 best kids’ paddling pools that they can splash around in

With staycations looking increasingly likely for most of us this summer, paddling pools are going to be on the shopping list for most families.

There are all manner of shapes and sizes to choose from. Some people essentially want an actual swimming pool for older children to wade about in, while others just want a watering hole to cool their little ones down in.

Whatever your specifications, you’ll always need to consider the time taken to prepare the pool and fill it and how robust it is once in action.

Unlike adults, children are less fussy about what the paddling pool might look like – they just want something which contains water, is brightly coloured, and any inflatable extras are simply a bonus.

However, some features, like an integrated canopy are really useful, as they provide sun protection as well as a sense of fun for younger kids.

In terms of blowing up paddling pools, only the most diminutive will be easy to inflate using nothing but the power of your own lungs. We’d recommend investing in an electric pump to save time and energy, although a bicycle pump might suffice.

When it comes to larger pools, covering it at night even with some tarpaulin is advised to prevent pollutants or creepy crawlies getting in.

Chlorine tablets are also worth considering for pools that require a vast amount of water, but do make sure you get the quantities exactly right as too much can cause skin irritation.

You will also want to think about how easy the pool is to empty, deflate, dry out and store: if you are careful about cleaning and drying the pool before packing it away for winter, there is no reason why a paddling pool can’t last for years.

Be warned, almost every retailer we’ve spoken to has mentioned stock flow issues and a near constant threat of selling out. So, if you’re looking for the perfect pool for kids to make a splash in this summer, you’ll need to act fast!

Intex easy set swimming pool If a paddling pool is simply not big enough, but your budget doesn’t stretch to an actual dug out, tiled pool in the back garden, then this is your answer. With its six-foot diameter, we were a bit worried about how to put it up – you’ll need a pump for the ring, but after that’s inflated you begin to fill it with water, and the pool sort of grows up as it fills. Be warned – this takes actual hours to fill with water so make sure you work ahead of time, as getting this pool ready isn’t going to be able to happen on a whim. Once up though, it’s super strong without being inflexible, and while you’re not going to be doing lengths, it definitely gives a swimming pool experience, particularly for children. It doesn’t come with a filter, chlorine tabs or a cover but we’d recommend investing in those as it’s neither practical nor environmentally friendly to be emptying and refilling the pool on a daily basis. Buy now £ 30.99 , Onbuy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bébé pop up paddling pool If blowing up paddling pools is a push too far on a hot day, this pop-up version for children of nine months and older is going to be your best friend. As the name suggests, it is ready for filling instantly, with zero effort on your behalf. Made from a firm fabric that boasts UPF+ protection – this stood up well and wasn’t prone to sagging. The canopy, also with UPF 50+ sun protection, is a godsend for children with sensitive skin during the hottest part of the day. When emptied of water it folds up into its own dedicated carry bag – this might fill you with dread, especially if you’ve ever battled with flattening out a pop up tent, but we can assure you it’s a cinch. Buy now £ 40 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Intex sunset glow pool Bright, fun and simple, this is a brilliantly basic pool (168 x 46cm) that won’t break the bank and does what it says on the tin. We blew it up without a pump, filled it within around 15 minutes and it was firm, holding water without bulging out under the pressure. Children will love the neon rainbow colour scheme – we think this is the perfect budget buy. Buy now £ 18.99 , Bargainmax.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunnylife greek eye pool Deeply Instagrammable, this shallow beauty (160 x 130 x 39 cm) is going to be the perfect backdrop or prop to many an impromptu summer photo shoot! We think it fits two seated adults comfortably and about four children – not that they’ll sit still for long! There’s a repair patch for punctures and we were delighted to see that this is made from non-toxic phthalate free PVC. We found it easy to blow up, and reckon it could be done so without the help of a pump, although we didn’t attempt it. This is a chic addition to any garden – no eyesore in sight. Buy now £ 49 , Sunnylife.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} UKCMPPARIS unicorn paddling pool Inflatable unicorns have been having a moment for the last seven or so years, and especially where younger children and influencers are concerned, this seems unlikely to phase out any time soon. Our four-year-old tester’s eyes turned heart-shaped as she took in this gleaming white beauty, and we’re pleased to report that it’s not just a pretty piece of plastic. It retained air and kept its shape after water was added – no sagging sides or spillages – and it was easy to blow up and deflate. Buy now £ 48.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Intex inflatable paddling pool with seats We can’t lie, this would not be an entirely selfless choice. You’re not alone if you envisage yourself perched on one of the four inflatable seats with a piña colada resting in one of the built-in cup holders on a scorching summer’s day. But while this certainly has appeal for adults, it’s a hit with children too: our four-year-old was nothing short of fascinated by the “furniture built inside the swimming pool”, which it turned out, made for the perfect launch pads to leap from. This is a heavy, sturdy piece of kit (229 x 229 x 66cm), and of course punctures are possible, but luckily it comes with an adhesive patch to make any repairs. We used a pump (not included) to inflate this, and then to empty the water we literally pulled a plug to release it. We did notice that every morning the pool would have sagged slightly, and found that we’d have to “top up” the inflation before use. Buy now £ 49.99 , Onbuy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Liewood leonore pool Serving up retro summertime vibes with its wide stripes in mustard (but other colourways are available) this is a simply gorgeous pool for babies and toddlers that will undoubtedly complement your garden. We blew this up without a pump in a matter of minutes, and it took a few further minutes to run a shallow pool. It retained air well – no premature deflating or sagging – the BPA free PVC was really good quality and we can see this lasting years. Buy now £ 28 , kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Early Learning Centre racer car pool This will delight younger children, particularly junior petrol heads who feel ready for their first car. The “roof” not only adds to the sense of fun, but it also makes for a welcome shady spot on hotter days. It’s easy to blow up – we managed it in about five minutes – and it feels pretty sturdy once inflated and filled. We really liked that on rainy days this could be repurposed as a sort of indoor play pen by filling it with soft toys. Buy now £ 19.99 , Thetoyshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Intex 103in family swim centre pool We recommend blowing this up with a pump (not included) as it is a fairly sizeable pool at 260cm long. The valves for inflating (and deflating) work beautifully and it takes mere minutes to inflate. Its walls are super thick once blown up and really taut. We love the simplicity of this pool and the size occupies the middle ground between an infant’s splash pool and a full blown above ground swimming pool. Buy now £ 34.99 , Bargainmax.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

