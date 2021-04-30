8 best baby changing bags that are both stylish and practical

Pay attention please, this is important: Your baby changing bag can help define who you are as a parent. Like birds use coloured feathers to show others what to expect, new mums and dads use the baby changing bag to signal their values and personalities.

From this mum’s experience, it’s clear that after we have a baby, we can’t use our clothes to define us anymore, because our old wardrobes don’t fit. The rest of our outfits are all elasticated, un-matching or in the wash (or badly need a wash).

Our hair is a law unto itself, and we don’t even know where our makeup bag is. And, if we used to have a cool car, we now have a Qashqai.

Our career isn’t relevant to our mum life and we don’t go anywhere except baby groups and the park, so dropping names of bars and restaurants is a no-go (as if we could get a babysitter anyway). It all comes down to THE BAG.

Like our children, the baby changing bag comes everywhere with us. Without it we feel free but a bit lost. It is the only accessory that you can use to express yourself these days, so choose wisely, because it will be with you for a long time.

Direct4baby says: “Changing bags are one of the most convenient accessories an expectant parent can invest in, which is why it’s important to know what qualities to look out for in a changing bag. A well-thought-out interior with plenty of necessary dividing pockets and pouches is an excellent place to start.”

We agree. From experience, ease of use is the most important because you will find yourself searching one-handedly for a muslin, while pushing a buggy and carrying at least one baby in some kind of minor emergency situation.

So think about how you want to carry it. If you want it to hang nicely on the buggy, get one with buggy straps. Or, if you will be doing a lot of walking, get a backpack – though some become shoulder bags, backpacks and buggy bags. It also needs room for lots of stuff, so having outside flaps and compartments are ideal for when you need to find things easily.

Then comes the fun part – style. This is where you get to put your own stamp on the snotty, sweaty, smelly business of motherhood. Go for it – this part is all you. Whether you have a penchant for florals or prefer something sleek and chic that could work well beyond the nappy changing days, we’ve got you covered.

We tried out being lots of mums with this range of bags. We know that all mums have the same needs in common, so we looked for practicality, how easy they were to use and clean, value for money, and of course, style.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Buddy & Hope black changing bag We can’t wait until our little ones grow up so that we can use this as a laptop bag. It’s super cool, slouchy yet stylish and oh so practical. The faux leather is soft and strong and the bag is a good size, while the shoulder strap is detachable and comes with stroller straps to attach it to your buggy. It has compartments for everything you need (no more lost dummies or phones) and comes with a matching changing mat. It will definitely become a wardrobe staple once the babies are grown, and it’s great value, too, looking like an expensive, designer item at a high street price. Buy now £ 58 , Alexandalexa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Micralite daypak This comes with a specially designed laptop pouch, so working mums really can “have it all”. We loved fulfilling our JK Rowling fantasy, whipping out our laptop in a café to utilise a precious 30 minutes while the little one napped in their buggy. We didn’t even have to wipe bits of rusk off of it first. This bag is designed for practicality and looks more like stylish camping gear than a changing bag. It comes in three subtle colours, and the straps are super thick and comfy for carrying the weight of motherhood and work on your shoulders. As the little one grows it will last well and be a useful adventure accessory. Buy now £ 65 , Micralite.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Egg egg2 backpack This is a stylish changing bag to match the popular Egg2 stroller, but will look equally chic if you have a different brand of buggy. We love the sleek design that doesn’t compromise on practicality – the various zips and pockets will help you to locate items such as dummies quicker during a meltdown, which is a lifesaver. Despite its compact looks, it is super spacious with room for all the essentials. The backpack design will help our tired backs, or if we are past that stage, we can clip it to the buggy or stow it underneath. The simple black makes us feel like a “normal person” again, which is always nice. It’s not a budget buy, but will live on well past the nappy-bag days. Buy now £ 149 , Direct4baby.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jem & Bea eco stroller organiser Anything with the word “organise” in it makes us feel hopeful. This is a really useful bit of kit which is designed to clip to the buggy, but also converts into a cross-body bag. We love that it’s not too big, and the side compartment holds bottles which would normally take up most of the space inside. There is also a thermos-insulated pocket on the inside to keep bottles warm. We love that the elasticated compartments keep everything in place. It looks stylish and is part of the Jem & Bea sustainable range, while the nylon is certified by the GRS (Global Recycled Standard). Buy now £ 49 , Naturalbabyshower.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pink Lining yummy mummy pink butterflies changing bag If Elle Woods had a baby changing bag, this would be it. It looks pink and cute on the outside, but has hidden depths and impressive logic on the inside. There are pouches, hooks and flaps for everything you can think of. A loop to clip dummies? Got it. Detachable mirror? Of course. A pen loop? Here you go. The bright pink interior is also water resistant, which is very useful when the lid to a beaker comes off – which it will. It also comes with a matching changing mat and zip lock bag – making it great value. Buy now £ 79 , Pinklining.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Filibabba mommy bag soft quilt This bag is the snuggliest option we tested. It is 100 per cent cotton, padded with polyester and is machine washable, which is very, very useful. It looks super cute and somehow put a spring in our step as it bounced along with us on a trip to the shops. The inner and outer pockets are ideally placed for easy access, and the strap comes off if you wish. It is so squishy it easily fits under the seat and in cupboards. We also love that the cotton is sustainably produced and that it looks super stylish. Buy now £ 63.90 , Alexandalexa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas & Papas strada changing bag Style meets substance in this changing bag. It comes in a range of colours to match your Strada pushchair, and we love the design and leatherette details – we would buy this even if we didn’t already own the buggy. It comes in Cashmere, Navy and Grey Mist colour schemes. Our favourite detail, though, is the magnetic front flap and pocket, allowing easy access without buckles. The studs on the bottom protect it when it’s flung on the floor, which will help it to last well. It also comes with a changing mat and insulated bottle holder, and we love that the adjustable straps can make it a backpack or shoulder bag to suit all trips out. Buy now £ 99 , Mamasandpapas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bébé baby on-the-go buggy bag This lunchbox-sized bag, isn’t a one for the early days, where you need to take everything except the kitchen sink. However, it is ideal for older children who just need a few nappies, wipes and a change of clothes to leave the house. We love how compact it is, and that it easily clips onto the buggy, or can be carried by its owner. The design is nautical and sweet – as the child grows it will be ideal for taking a picnic to the beach or carrying home wet swimming gear. It’s also wipe-clean and has a handy mesh compartment and wipe dispenser. We love how lightweight it is and how it folds down very small. Given it’s a multipurpose bag that will last for many trips, we don’t think you can go wrong for the £12 price tag. Buy now £ 12 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.