I live by the sea, and these are the best beach towels I’ve tested for 2025

Whether you’re in Barbados or Brighton, these top-rated beach towels have you covered
With summer in full swing, it’s time to crack out the beach towels, swimsuits and sunscreen for a day at the seaside or lounging poolside.
Here in the UK, a dip in the sea almost always goes hand in hand with a yelp, deep breath and chorus of “It’s alright once you’re in” – so you know you’re going to want a snuggly, fluffy towel waiting for you once you emerge from the depths.
Whether it’s something garish that stakes your claim to a patch of sand or a print to show off your style, 2025’s offerings have something for every type of beachgoer.
Of course, an aesthetic design doesn’t necessarily make for durable or absorbent fabric, so I’ve been busy testing sand- and chlorine-resistant towels. Scroll on to browse my pick of the best beach towels after months of testing.
I live within easy reach of Brighton Beach, so I was perfectly placed to get hands-on with the best beach towels. While I was lucky enough to land plenty of sunny days through May and June, I couldn’t heat up the 10-13C sea water. This meant undergoing a handful of cold-water plunges before retreating to the shore and swiftly bundling up in a beach towel. I put the towels through their paces after a swim and when lounging on the pebbles, and I also laundered each one. Several towels did not make the cut.
Across each model, I paid attention to the following features:
Not only does Lucy Smith live by the beach, but she’s been a keen cold-water swimmer for years, so she knows what she wants from a decent beach towel. She also used to assessing fabric for quality and durability, having tested silk pillowcases and much more for IndyBest. Lucy’s reviews are always based on real-world testing, and she will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.
You get the best of both worlds with this terry towel from John Lewis. While the upper side has a tight cotton weave, the underneath is a soft and fluffy terry for better absorption and warmth. One of the key benefits of traditional Turkish hammam towels is that the fine weave prevents sand from becoming trapped between the fibres. In this case, you will find sand sticking to the underside; however, the layer you’re sitting on will remain relatively grain-free, so you can relax without that abrasive feel.
The tassels are a welcome boho addition and, though they do become a little mussed after washing, the rest of the fabric remains largely free from creases. On the whole, the material feels high quality and is comforting to wrap around you post-swim. It’s ever so slightly heavier than full terry towels, but the smooth textile was by far my favourite to lie on. I just wish it came in a few more colourways.
This beach towel from Habitat is a timeless design pick with its classic sailor stripe. It’s the lightest towel I tested and comes with a handy elastic belt to secure it after rolling.
Ultimately, it is an effective drying tool, but it’s not as absorbent as heavier cottons. It’s certainly soft, and doesn’t skimp on size, offering about the same measurements as M&S’s towel, for £5 less. If you just need something cheap for a holiday, or a once-a-year trip to the seaside, this is all you need.
George’s checkerboard towels are great value. The two pink and green colourways are contemporary with pops of colour, and free from the sort of beachy wordplay that’ll leave the kids cringing.
The fabric is snuggly soft, dries skin well, and completely covered both of our testers’ torsos with room to spare. At 152cm, it’s not long enough to stretch along the whole body, and the coloured pile is a little sparse with the white beneath peeking through. Then again, it’s 100 per cent cotton, washes well and will be a lightweight addition to your beach bag. It definitely feels less premium than other options, but for less than £10, it’s a good value option, especially as it comes with a 100-day guarantee.
If you’re familiar with Dryrobe, you’ve probably spotted its bold camo, black, and hot pink change robes dotted along the beach. What you might not know is that the brand also makes a lighter towel robe, ideal for spring and summer days by the water. I've been cold-water swimming since mid-March and, after a warm spell in April, I swapped my fleece-lined robe for this towelling version.
Dryrobe’s towel robe is still on the heavier side, but that weight works in its favour, keeping you warm after a dip. The hood offers decent wind protection, and the wide sleeves make changing out of swimwear surprisingly easy. I found it most convenient to tuck my arms inside the body of the robe and use it like a portable changing tent. Either way, there’s plenty of fabric to accommodate all the necessary wriggles and hops.
The thick terry cotton dries skin quickly and, if you lie it flat, it’s long enough (3ft) to support your upper body comfortably. It takes a while to dry after washing, though – if you have access to a tumble dryer, use it. The robe also comes in a wide range of colours, and I liked that Dryrobe repurposes leftover fabric for its remix range. Both my partner and I were instant fans, and truthfully, I’m not sure I’ll be getting it back from him anytime soon.
Anthropologie is known for its fabulous maximalist prints across bedding, rugs and more – and the gela beach towel is no exception. It comes in a choice of three bold prints, from pineapples to tigers and sun motifs, and features a heavyweight cotton make-up.
I took the sun-spattered design down to the beach with me and loved the cosy, squidgy feel of the fabric. It did a good job of masking the bumpy feel of the pebbles and, after a bracing swim, proved the perfect texture to take the edge off the 14C water – I was warm and dry in no time. Not to mention it washed like a dream, neither creasing nor fading afterwards. While it’s not the most budget-friendly pick, if you’re looking to treat yourself, I think this luxury towel is worth the splurge.
The M&S Collection beach towels offer a variety of prints, from lemons to crabs, and all retail for a reasonable £12.50. I opted for this fun cherry-print towel, with its plush, buttery texture on the upper side and a more traditional terry feel on the reverse.
What’s more, the brand’s towel fabrics boast chlorine resistance, which works to keep colours bright and textiles soft. After washing, my towel felt the same as the day I unwrapped it.
After a chilly dip in the sea, I was eager to wrap up in this towel, and it made quick work of the moisture on my skin and took the edge off the ocean breeze.
With a design that’s more old town Ibiza than great British seaside, this towel’s repeat monochrome sun inversions are sophisticated and luxe-looking.
The feel of the cotton terry is less soft than some of the velour and microfibre-esque options included in this lineup, but I actually preferred this. When wrapping up in it, I felt as though the pile was instantly mopping away at surface moisture. Its size was the smallest of the towels I tested, which was fine for lounging, but perhaps not for wrapping up after cold dips in early spring.
After laundering the towel maintained its bold hues without dulling. Though the textile felt ever so slightly rougher upon air drying, it’s nothing that couldn’t be fixed with a quick spin in the dryer.
One of the main problems of a trip to the seaside is how much tote bag real estate your beach towel takes up. But there’s now a solution – and it doesn’t involve wrestling anything into a thimble-sized carry case.
Sunnylife’s 2-in-1 beach towel has a 40cm x 56cm pocket towards one end that you can turn inside out to reveal a similarly sized tote bag that houses the remaining terry fabric. Though you might assume the towel would dominate the space inside, I was surprised to discover that it fit everything from a book to a change of clothes with room to spare. The fabric is super soft to lie on and didn’t dig into my shoulders while carrying, though I did spot some yellow stains where the suncream on my skin had rubbed off. Of course, this was easy to remedy in the washing machine with a touch of Vanish.
The elephant in the room is the price, and the £85 price tag is a lot to spend on a towel. Then again, this is an innovative product that’s wrapped up in a stylish cabana stripe.
All in all, John Lewis’s hammam towel was the most desirable beach towel across price, quality and versatility. I loved how its upper layer works to repel sand with a tight weave, while the design rivalled the likes of Maison Flaneur and Boden for just £12. M&S’s colourful cherry check was my favourite design, while Dryrobe’s towel-cum-poncho boasted unrivalled functionality. Ticking the boxes for affordability and quality, George’s checkerboard towels were crowd-pleasers, too.
