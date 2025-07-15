Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I live by the sea, and these are the best beach towels I’ve tested for 2025

Whether you’re in Barbados or Brighton, these top-rated beach towels have you covered

Lucy Smith
Tuesday 15 July 2025 17:43 BST
(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

With summer in full swing, it’s time to crack out the beach towels, swimsuits and sunscreen for a day at the seaside or lounging poolside.

Here in the UK, a dip in the sea almost always goes hand in hand with a yelp, deep breath and chorus of “It’s alright once you’re in” – so you know you’re going to want a snuggly, fluffy towel waiting for you once you emerge from the depths.

Whether it’s something garish that stakes your claim to a patch of sand or a print to show off your style, 2025’s offerings have something for every type of beachgoer.

Of course, an aesthetic design doesn’t necessarily make for durable or absorbent fabric, so I’ve been busy testing sand- and chlorine-resistant towels. Scroll on to browse my pick of the best beach towels after months of testing.

Related stories

How I tested

I put the towels through their paces post-swim and when lounging on the beach
I put the towels through their paces post-swim and when lounging on the beach (The Independent)

I live within easy reach of Brighton Beach, so I was perfectly placed to get hands-on with the best beach towels. While I was lucky enough to land plenty of sunny days through May and June, I couldn’t heat up the 10-13C sea water. This meant undergoing a handful of cold-water plunges before retreating to the shore and swiftly bundling up in a beach towel. I put the towels through their paces after a swim and when lounging on the pebbles, and I also laundered each one. Several towels did not make the cut.

Across each model, I paid attention to the following features:

  • Drying effectiveness: A towel’s most important role is to dry damp skin after swimming, so I ensured that each one could mop away moisture quickly.
  • Drying speed in and of itself: After a day by the pool or sea, you’ll have to lug your beach towel back home and, ideally, it won’t be sopping wet for the journey.
  • Style: Though this is somewhat subjective, I tried to pick prints that will stand the test of time.
  • Unique functions: You might think a beach towel is just a towel, but you’d be surprised to discover how many pieces stand out from the crowd with a 2-in-1 tote bag design or sand-resistant textile.
  • Laundry: A flashy design won’t be much good if all the colours melt into one upon contact with water, so I inspected the brilliance of the colourful fabrics after washing. I also looked out for any changes in texture, noting which terry towelling remained soft and which (if any) turned rough after drying.
  • Pilling: Everyone hates when a towel leaves a fluff trail from your torso to your toes, so I kept an eye out for pilling fabrics.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Not only does Lucy Smith live by the beach, but she’s been a keen cold-water swimmer for years, so she knows what she wants from a decent beach towel. She also used to assessing fabric for quality and durability, having tested silk pillowcases and much more for IndyBest. Lucy’s reviews are always based on real-world testing, and she will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.

The best beach towels for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – John Lewis hamman terry beach towel: £10.80, Johnlewis.com
  • Best budget buy – Asda George checkerboard cotton beach towel: £5.82, Asda.com
  • Best for changing at the beach – Dryrobe organic towel: £60, Dryrobe.com
  • Best print – M&S Collection pure cotton cherry checked beach towel: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com

1
John Lewis hamman terry beach towel

John Lewis hamman terry beach towel
  • Best: Overall
  • Fabric: 100% cotton
  • Size: 160cm x 90cm
  • Care: Machine washable at 40C, tumble dry on low, not suitable for ironing
  • Unique features: Upper side repels sand better than terry
  • Why we love it
    • Top layer is sand-resistant
    • Spongy feel
    • Washes without major creasing
    • Tassel detailing
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t stretch from head to toe for those above 5ft 2in

You get the best of both worlds with this terry towel from John Lewis. While the upper side has a tight cotton weave, the underneath is a soft and fluffy terry for better absorption and warmth. One of the key benefits of traditional Turkish hammam towels is that the fine weave prevents sand from becoming trapped between the fibres. In this case, you will find sand sticking to the underside; however, the layer you’re sitting on will remain relatively grain-free, so you can relax without that abrasive feel.

John Lewis hamman terry beach towel
The smooth textile was by far my favourite to lie on (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The tassels are a welcome boho addition and, though they do become a little mussed after washing, the rest of the fabric remains largely free from creases. On the whole, the material feels high quality and is comforting to wrap around you post-swim. It’s ever so slightly heavier than full terry towels, but the smooth textile was by far my favourite to lie on. I just wish it came in a few more colourways.

  1.  £10 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Habitat blue skinny stripe beach towel

best beach towel Habitat blue skinny stripe beach towel indybest
  • Best: Budget pick
  • Fabric: 100% 380gsm cotton
  • Size: 150cm x 80cm
  • Care: Washing machine and tumble drier-friendly, not suitable for ironing
  • Unique features: Includes pack-up elastic strap
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Elastic wrap-around is ideal for transporting to and from the beach/pool
  • Take note
    • Fabric feels a bit thin
    • Lower gsm feels less absorbent and more like microfibre

This beach towel from Habitat is a timeless design pick with its classic sailor stripe. It’s the lightest towel I tested and comes with a handy elastic belt to secure it after rolling.

best beach towel Habitat blue skinny stripe beach towel indybest
It’s not the fanciest we tested, but it more than gets the job done (Lucy Smith)

Ultimately, it is an effective drying tool, but it’s not as absorbent as heavier cottons. It’s certainly soft, and doesn’t skimp on size, offering about the same measurements as M&S’s towel, for £5 less. If you just need something cheap for a holiday, or a once-a-year trip to the seaside, this is all you need.

  1.  £5 from Habitat.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Asda George checkerboard cotton beach towel

Asda George checkerboard cotton beach towel
  • Best: Value beach towel
  • Fabric: 100% cotton
  • Size: 152cm x 79cm
  • Care: Machine washable, can be tumble dried
  • Unique features: 100-day warranty
  • Why we love it
    • Big enough to wrap up adult torso
    • Soft and lightweight
  • Take note
    • Pile is a little patchy on coloured squares
    • Leaves fluff on body/clothes before washing

George’s checkerboard towels are great value. The two pink and green colourways are contemporary with pops of colour, and free from the sort of beachy wordplay that’ll leave the kids cringing.

Asda George checkerboard cotton beach towel
This towel is 100 per cent cotton and washes well (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The fabric is snuggly soft, dries skin well, and completely covered both of our testers’ torsos with room to spare. At 152cm, it’s not long enough to stretch along the whole body, and the coloured pile is a little sparse with the white beneath peeking through. Then again, it’s 100 per cent cotton, washes well and will be a lightweight addition to your beach bag. It definitely feels less premium than other options, but for less than £10, it’s a good value option, especially as it comes with a 100-day guarantee.

  1.  £5 from Asda.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Dryrobe organic towel

Dryrobe organic towel
  • Best: For changing at the beach
  • Fabric: 100% 400gsm organic cotton
  • Size: 95cm x 75cm (120cm x 85cm also available)
  • Care: Machine washable, tumble dry on low, not suitable for ironing
  • Unique features: Wearable, including hood
  • Why we love it
    • Allows for changing between swimwear and dry clothes at the pool/beach
    • Big enough to lie on
    • Can be worn to/from the beach
    • Cosy and soft
    • Good choice of colourways
  • Take note
    • Heavy and takes a little while (more than 24 hours) to air dry
    • Pricey

If you’re familiar with Dryrobe, you’ve probably spotted its bold camo, black, and hot pink change robes dotted along the beach. What you might not know is that the brand also makes a lighter towel robe, ideal for spring and summer days by the water. I've been cold-water swimming since mid-March and, after a warm spell in April, I swapped my fleece-lined robe for this towelling version.

Dryrobe organic towel
The thick terry cotton dries skin quickly (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

Dryrobe’s towel robe is still on the heavier side, but that weight works in its favour, keeping you warm after a dip. The hood offers decent wind protection, and the wide sleeves make changing out of swimwear surprisingly easy. I found it most convenient to tuck my arms inside the body of the robe and use it like a portable changing tent. Either way, there’s plenty of fabric to accommodate all the necessary wriggles and hops.

The thick terry cotton dries skin quickly and, if you lie it flat, it’s long enough (3ft) to support your upper body comfortably. It takes a while to dry after washing, though – if you have access to a tumble dryer, use it. The robe also comes in a wide range of colours, and I liked that Dryrobe repurposes leftover fabric for its remix range. Both my partner and I were instant fans, and truthfully, I’m not sure I’ll be getting it back from him anytime soon.

  1.  £60 from Dryrobe.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Anthropologie gela cotton jacquard beach towel

Anthropologie gela cotton jacquard beach towel
  • Best: Luxury pick
  • Fabric: 100% cotton velour
  • Size: 173cm x 89cm
  • Care: Machine washable, tumble dry on low, warm iron
  • Unique features: Generous size (bigger than a bath sheet)
  • Why we love it
    • Balances fluffy feel with absorbency
    • Large surface area
    • Pattern on reverse side, too
  • Take note
    • Pricier than some other options

Anthropologie is known for its fabulous maximalist prints across bedding, rugs and more – and the gela beach towel is no exception. It comes in a choice of three bold prints, from pineapples to tigers and sun motifs, and features a heavyweight cotton make-up.

Anthropologie gela cotton jacquard beach towel
This towel did a good job of masking the bumpy feel of the pebbles (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

I took the sun-spattered design down to the beach with me and loved the cosy, squidgy feel of the fabric. It did a good job of masking the bumpy feel of the pebbles and, after a bracing swim, proved the perfect texture to take the edge off the 14C water – I was warm and dry in no time. Not to mention it washed like a dream, neither creasing nor fading afterwards. While it’s not the most budget-friendly pick, if you’re looking to treat yourself, I think this luxury towel is worth the splurge.

  1.  £38 from Anthropologie.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
M&S Collection pure cotton cherry checked beach towel

M&S Collection pure cotton cherry checked beach towel
  • Best: Print
  • Fabric: 100% 450gsm cotton
  • Size: 152cm x 79cm
  • Care: Machine washable at 40C, tumble dry on medium, not suitable for ironing
  • Unique features: Chlorine-resistant
  • Why we love it
    • Velvet-soft
    • Chlorine-resistance prevents colour fading
    • Funky pattern
  • Take note
    • Leaves fluff on clothes/body before washing

The M&S Collection beach towels offer a variety of prints, from lemons to crabs, and all retail for a reasonable £12.50. I opted for this fun cherry-print towel, with its plush, buttery texture on the upper side and a more traditional terry feel on the reverse.

M&S Collection pure cotton cherry checked beach towel
After washing this towel, it still felt the same as the day I unwrapped it (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

What’s more, the brand’s towel fabrics boast chlorine resistance, which works to keep colours bright and textiles soft. After washing, my towel felt the same as the day I unwrapped it.

After a chilly dip in the sea, I was eager to wrap up in this towel, and it made quick work of the moisture on my skin and took the edge off the ocean breeze.

  1.  £12 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
H&M patterned beach towel

H&M patterned beach towel
  • Best: For easy maintenance
  • Fabric: 100% cotton
  • Size: 165cm x 80cm
  • Care: Machine washable at 60C, can be tumble dried, iron on medium heat
  • Unique features: Includes a hook loop
  • Why we love it
    • Bauhaus-esque pattern
    • Can be washed on high heat
    • Effectively dries skin without any fuzz/lint
  • Take note
    • Smaller than most towels tested

With a design that’s more old town Ibiza than great British seaside, this towel’s repeat monochrome sun inversions are sophisticated and luxe-looking.

H&M patterned beach towel
I felt as though the pile instantly mopped away at surface moisture on my skin (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

The feel of the cotton terry is less soft than some of the velour and microfibre-esque options included in this lineup, but I actually preferred this. When wrapping up in it, I felt as though the pile was instantly mopping away at surface moisture. Its size was the smallest of the towels I tested, which was fine for lounging, but perhaps not for wrapping up after cold dips in early spring.

After laundering the towel maintained its bold hues without dulling. Though the textile felt ever so slightly rougher upon air drying, it’s nothing that couldn’t be fixed with a quick spin in the dryer.

  1.  £12 from Hm.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Sunnylife beach towel 2-in-1 tote bag

best beach towel sunnylife beach towel 2-in-1 tote bag indybest
  • Best: For dual functionality
  • Fabric: Premium jacquard terry toweling and 100% combed cotton
  • Size: 163cm x 89cm
  • Care: Machine wash
  • Unique features: Turns into a 40cm x 56cm x 13cm tote bag
  • Why we love it
    • Popping the towel in and out of its tote bag shape is easy and takes seconds
    • Folds out to a generous full-size towel
    • Handle is comfortable on shoulder even when bag is stuffed full
  • Take note
    • Very expensive
    • Fabric can go slightly yellow when in contact with suncream

One of the main problems of a trip to the seaside is how much tote bag real estate your beach towel takes up. But there’s now a solution – and it doesn’t involve wrestling anything into a thimble-sized carry case.

best beach towel sunnylife beach towel 2-in-1 tote bag indybest
The tote bag is actually quite sizeable and even fits a second towel (Lucy Smith)

Sunnylife’s 2-in-1 beach towel has a 40cm x 56cm pocket towards one end that you can turn inside out to reveal a similarly sized tote bag that houses the remaining terry fabric. Though you might assume the towel would dominate the space inside, I was surprised to discover that it fit everything from a book to a change of clothes with room to spare. The fabric is super soft to lie on and didn’t dig into my shoulders while carrying, though I did spot some yellow stains where the suncream on my skin had rubbed off. Of course, this was easy to remedy in the washing machine with a touch of Vanish.

The elephant in the room is the price, and the £85 price tag is a lot to spend on a towel. Then again, this is an innovative product that’s wrapped up in a stylish cabana stripe.

  1.  £85 from Revolve
Prices may vary
Back to top

What are the best beach towels?

All in all, John Lewis’s hammam towel was the most desirable beach towel across price, quality and versatility. I loved how its upper layer works to repel sand with a tight weave, while the design rivalled the likes of Maison Flaneur and Boden for just £12. M&S’s colourful cherry check was my favourite design, while Dryrobe’s towel-cum-poncho boasted unrivalled functionality. Ticking the boxes for affordability and quality, George’s checkerboard towels were crowd-pleasers, too.

Want more recommendations? We’ve found the best bath towels, too

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in