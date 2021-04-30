11 best women’s gym leggings that are comfortable and supportive

Gym and activewear has rocketed in popularity (and not just doubling up as loungewear during lockdown) and is fast becoming one of the UK’s hottest buys.

With the market estimated to reach £6.7bn over the next four years, there a seemingly never ending amount of choice available, making finding a functional and stylish pair of gym leggings pretty tough.

So, how do you find the perfect pair? The first thing to consider is fit. You’ll need a pair that is comfortable, staying in place throughout workouts but not digging into the ankles or waist.

Secondly, it is important to look out for material that is breathable or has moisture wicking qualities to ensure you can stay cool and dry, even when you’re pounding the treadmill or completing that final round of quad-busting burpees.

The third thing to consider is price, with leggings ranging from the equivalent of a couple of cups of coffee to a small fortune.

And finally – and perhaps most importantly – your leggings need to pass “the squat test” (or, the “does my underwear or skin show through the fabric when it’s pulled taut by a squat” test). If the answer is yes, they aren’t worth your time.

To get you on your way, we’ve tried and tested products during a range of workouts from yoga to pilates, strength and conditioning sessions, weights, AMRAP (as many reps as possible) and HIIT.

Whether you’re looking for a pair that’ll get you through an evening spin class, or for something that will take you from the changing rooms to circuits, we’re pretty certain there will be something for you.

On tights 7/8 When we were in our early twenties, the only cropped Lycra we could get our hands on were three-quarter lengths. Fast forward five years and 7/8 tights are now all the rage. Cutting just above the ankle, this style is both fashionable and functional. And there are few better pairs on the market than these by Swiss brand, On. Made from polyamide and elastane, these tights have a nice stretch to them and weigh just 160g so they are super lightweight. The high waistband means they stay in place during workouts, whether you're doing high knees, deadlifts or the dreaded chest-to-floor burpees, while the fabric is thick enough to ensure they are squat proof. We loved the extra features, including the rear pocket, which is nice and deep with a fabric cover to help keep your essentials safe, as well as the reflective coating on the outer layer, which gave us extra reassurance on our evening runs and also helped ensure resistance bands actually stayed in place. Available in an XS to an XL, the brand also has a great "fit finder" function on its website to ensure you buy the correct size. They may be the most expensive pair we tried – but we think they are definitely worth saving up for. New Balance achiever blocked 7/8 tight ​For high performance gym wear that looks great too, you can't go wrong with New Balance. These tights kept us going all summer, from hot HIIT workouts in our living room to slow and steady weights sessions. We loved the design, with the classic 7/8 fit and white NB plastered around the ankle so you can be sure everyone knows where your kit is from. The brand's unique NB DRYx technology – designed to help wick away moisture from the skin – really did help to keep us cool and dry, while the contoured waistband and high-rise style meant these fitted like a dream. Made from polyester and spandex, we found there was enough stretch in these leggings to complete all our activities, from prisoner squats to deadlifts and lunges. They are available in six sizes, from an XS to an XXL, as well as in blue and red. A solid buy from a solid brand. Under Armour women's UA meridian crop US sportswear giant Under Armour has certainly made gains in the battle for attention on the UK's fashion front line. Turn up to any gym or club run in London and you're likely to recognise the brand's distinctive logo. Its sportswear is well designed and good looking, and worth recognition on this list of best gym leggings. In particular, we tried – and loved – the brand's Meridian leggings. Made from nylon and elastane, these leggings are fitted without leaving painful marks on the skin from being too tight. The specially engineered fabric kept us cool and dried really fast, meaning we didn't get cold on our walks home. These leggings also easily passed the squat test, with thick enough material to prevent any accidental flashes. Plus, it took us a while to find it, but there's also a handy pocket on the left-hand side which easily fit our phone and membership card. Our only niggle was that we found the seams frayed quite easily on this pair, while the material had a tendency to bobble. Having said that, we're hoping they last us well into the autumn and beyond. Bam high waist panelled enduro bamboo leggings We really loved these high waist bamboo leggings from specialist brand BAM. If you haven't tried bamboo clothing before, there are three main reasons why you should; it's super soft and comfortable, it naturally manages moisture and it's super sustainable, with bamboo grass absorbing five times more CO2 from the air than the equivalent of hardwood trees. The result is a stylish and flattering pair of leggings, which perform well at home or in the gym. We loved the marine green and mint design, with the high waistband providing additional coverage and the flatlock seams helping to prevent chafing. The small pocket at the back is perfect if you want to store a membership card or keys and they are available in a UK size 8 to a size 16. Plus, if you're looking to do your bit for the planet, BAM also says it is the first British clothing brand to commit to becoming impact positive across all areas by 2030, including zero carbon and zero wasted water – we can certainly salute that! We'd recommend this pair for yoga, Pilates and slower strength and conditioning sessions. If you haven’t tried bamboo clothing before, there are three main reasons why you should; it’s super soft and comfortable, it naturally manages moisture and it's super sustainable, with bamboo grass absorbing five times more CO2 from the air than the equivalent of hardwood trees. The result is a stylish and flattering pair of leggings, which perform well at home or in the gym. We loved the marine green and mint design, with the high waistband providing additional coverage and the flatlock seams helping to prevent chafing. The small pocket at the back is perfect if you want to store a membership card or keys and they are available in a UK size 8 to a size 16. Plus, if you’re looking to do your bit for the planet, BAM also says it is the first British clothing brand to commit to becoming impact positive across all areas by 2030, including zero carbon and zero wasted water – we can certainly salute that! ClimAlp instinct w 3/4 tights Founded in 1964 by a mountaineer, CimAlp is a French brand offering a great range of durable and high quality outdoor gear for trail runners and adventurers. It means the brand's 3/4 tights are a great choice for gym goers who also like to get out on the trails at the weekend. We wore this pair during a roasting HIIT session in our living room and found they wicked away sweat effectively, helping to keep us fresh and dry. They also provide great compression and muscle support, helping to keep us strong during tough sessions while still enabling a full range of movement. Weighing just 150g, they are really light, while the large back pocket and reflective details mean they are also functional. CimAlp's products are only available online, but the size guide is helpful while the tights also have a drawstring if you want to adjust them. Overall, a fab pair – and we'll definitely be getting to know this brand a bit better. CimAlp’s products are only available online, but the size guide is helpful while the tights also have a drawstring if you want to adjust them. Overall, a fab pair – and we’ll definitely be getting to know this brand a bit better.

Sundried elevate women's leggings With change from £30, these leggings are a hard pair to beat. Worried about your leggings becoming see-through during deep squats? This pair is made from high quality and thick fabric which won't let you down. Fed up of leggings falling down mid treadmill? The elastic waistband will keep the leggings in place throughout without digging into your hips. Need somewhere to put your phone so you capture every step of effort? Not to worry, the back pocket is not only big enough for a smartphone, it also has a zip keeping it safe from sweat. While they fitted well, we found these leggings were a tad tight around the ankles, resulting in a rather inelegant dance to get them on and off. Don't let that put you off though – these are the cheapest pair we tried but have a lot more features than some of the more expensive ones.

They are a little long – so you may need to fold them up if you’re average height like us – and we found we got quite hot in them, despite the mesh panel inserts. However, if you’re looking for a simple pair that’ll put a smile on your face every day as you reach into your kit bag, these offer everything you need. Plus, 50 per cent of the sales will go to four charities including Age UK and the Samaritans.

Pour Moi energy mesh panel sports ditsy leggings Guaranteed to get you noticed in the gym, these bright and bold leggings by Pour Moi are a breath of fresh air. Costing less than £30 (on sale at the time of writing), this simple pair includes many of the standard benefits we've come to expect, from sweat-wicking fabric to numerous pockets to keep your stuff safe. The high-waisted fit is flattering and there is a matching sports bra if you want to boost your game for Instagram. Available in a UK size 8 to a size 22, the brand recommends that you size up if you find you're usually between sizes, with the leggings offering a firmer fit which helps ensure they stay in place whether you're reaching new heights on the stair climber or improving your endurance in the weights section. They are a little long – so you may need to fold them up if you're average height like us – and we found we got quite hot in them, despite the mesh panel inserts. However, if you're looking for a simple pair that'll put a smile on your face every day as you reach into your kit bag, these offer everything you need. Plus, 50 per cent of the sales will go to four charities including Age UK and the Samaritans.

Janji w's 7/8 groundwork tight If you're looking for a solid pair of leggings that'll get you through your run as well as your biweekly strength and conditioning session, then look no further. Janji's 7/8 Groundwork Tights are designed with runners and endurance athletes in mind, and are suitable for all your training. Out of all of the gym leggings we tried, these were the most comfortable – the fabric (a mix of polyester and Lycra) is soft to the touch and wicks sweat away from the body, helping to keep you cool and dry. We found the leggings maintained their shape well, while being stretchy enough to allow for full freedom of movement. They are also highly functional, with both an internal waistband pocket and a side pocket that'll keep your phone so secure you'll forget it's there. We are a UK size 10 and went for a Medium, which fitted perfectly, while the leggings are also available in pacific blue and paprika red. The brand also has a membership programme – the Janji Collective – which encourages customers to donate to support clean water projects in return for a lifetime discount. It's worth noting that if you order direct from the brand's website, there is a $20 (around £16) shipping fee.

Buy now £ 38.50 , Columbia {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.