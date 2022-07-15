The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Very restocks the standalone console as BT drops continue
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from Smyths Toys, Currys , Amazon and more
Update 15 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very and BT Shop. It has sold out at EE and Studio. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 has pretty much been in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks are become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye. And digital consoles (bundles included)? Well, those have basically vanished from the face of the earth. But fear not, because we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Good morning, PS5 trackers
And we’re back! At the end of the week it looks like there are still PS5 consoles available from Very and the BT Shop. The former has a standalone available for pre-order which will be shipped to customers on 27 July 2022. If you can’t wait that long, existing BT customers can secure a Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on other retailers to make sure that you’re getting the best deal on a next-gen console. For all the latest updates, stay tuned to our liveblog.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
All righty folks, thanks for joining us here on the PS5 liveblog today. We’re closing up shop for the night, but we’ll be back here to bring you more restock news tomorrow morning.
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS5 news
Bad news for those waiting for a remaster of Red Dead Redemption 2. Rumours suggest that Rockstar has canned the PS5 version so that it can work on GTA 6, according to reliable leaker Tez2.
Rockstar only has one game in development, and that’s Grand Theft Auto, so if true, that means it’s currently putting all its efforts into the game. We’ll update you if we hear more.
When could Game restock the PS5?
On Monday, Game dropped two digital edition bundles onto its website for the first time since February. While Game has a lot of PS5 restocks, it rarely ever sells the digital edition console, so it was good to see.
Sadly, consoles sold out within a few hours, leaving Game barren and empty of stock once again. When could more PS5s drop? We’re currently eyeing up a drop early next week, so look out for that.
Where can you buy the Xbox series X?
Unlike the PS5, the Xbox series X is readily available to buy from most retailers, and we’re not talking bundles either.
There are several standalone Xbox series X consoles available to buy from Amazon, Argos, Game, the Microsoft Store and more.
Want to find out what bundle deals are up for grabs and where you can buy the console? Our handy guide has all the latest stock information.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Here’s where it’s in stock in the UK
The Xbox series X is back in stock at Argos, Microsoft, Game, Currys, Amazon and Very – here’s how to buy it now
Upcoming PS5 games in 2022
If you’re looking for a run-down of all the most exciting games coming to the PS5 in 2022, we’ve put together a handy guide, giving you a bit of information about each game and where you can pre-order it. One game we’re currently looking forward to playing is Stray, set for release on 19 July.
From AnnaPurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio comes a feline-based adventure game that sees players navigate a robotic city as a stray cat. Players will explore the futuristic city from a new perspective and interact with the environment in unique ways as the feline tries to make its way home. Yes, there is a button to knock stuff off tables.
Stray was announced to be one of the titles included with the higher tiers of the updated PS Plus subscription at the State of Play event in June, meaning players will be able to download it at no extra cost once it releases.
For more upcoming PS5 games, have a read of our article below:
These are the PS5 games we’re looking forward to in 2022
Playstation 5 users will be able to enjoy upcoming titles such as ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘The Last of Us Part One’ and ‘Forspoken’
On the hunt for a PS5 racing wheel?
Games like Gran Turismo 7 are at their very best when you use a steering wheel. It’s a far more visceral experience and highly satisfying to be able to steer around corners rather than use a controller, so which one is the best?
We recommend the Thrustmaster T248 (£279.99, Game.co.uk). “It has three types of force feedback at its disposal, magnetic paddle shifters so changing gears feels suitably tactile, and has plenty of buttons for customising, plus pedals for braking in the traditional manner rather than holding down a button,” our writer said in their review of the wheel, which made an appearance in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories.
13 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
When will you receive your PS5 from Very?
Well done to anyone who has so far managed to secure a standalone disc edition console from Very, it is currently still in stock for those still hunting one down (£449.99, Very.co.uk).
Any pre-orders made today will be dispatched on 27 July, and if you choose click and collect delivery, you won’t have to pay any delivery charges – win!
Is the PS5 in stock at Currys?
‘Fraid not. While it appears that a PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West is currently in stock at Currys, you can’t actually click on the product when you try and view it.
The retailer last restocked the console on 6 July, and there’s a chance that it could drop more bundles towards the end of the month, so keep your eyes peeled. We’ll let you know either way.
The PS5 is also in stock at Studio
Next up, we’ve got Studio, who is currently selling a disc edition console bundle with an extra controller and a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for £579 (Studio.co.uk).
Are you saving any money with this bundle? A white dualsense controller costs £59.99, and Gran Turismo 7 retails at £59, though you can buy it for £49 at some retailers, so it seems like you’re paying an extra £10 for this specific bundle.
