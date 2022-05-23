The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Very restock could take place this week, here’s where you can buy a console today
Keep up to date with the latest drops from BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Very this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it led to a temporary respite from the console shortage at the end of April and start of May. But things have gone back to normal this week.
Game had bundles in stock throughout the month until 21 May, but those seem to have sold out now. Though, smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection still have consoles available to buy. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog! We hope you all had a fabulous weekend and are ready to secure yourselves a PS5.
Over the weekend, all the major retailers with bundles available to buy sold out of their allocation, including Currys, Argos and yes, even Game, who has had PS5 bundles in stock for over a month.
If you’re still searching for a PS5 bundle, then Scan and The Game Collection still have some left. But if they’re a bit too expensive for your tastes, we’ll be here as always bringing you the live restock updates as and when we have them throughout the day. Let’s go console hunting!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.