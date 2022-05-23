Here’s where you can buy a PS5 today (The Independent )

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Very this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it led to a temporary respite from the console shortage at the end of April and start of May. But things have gone back to normal this week.

Game had bundles in stock throughout the month until 21 May, but those seem to have sold out now. Though, smaller retailers such as Scan and The Game Collection still have consoles available to buy. That said, you’re out of luck if you’re searching for a standalone PS5 console without any extras.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

