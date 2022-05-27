The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game has now sold out – find the best deal on the console
Keep up to date with the latest drops from BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at AO, Very, EE, the BT Shop, Currys and John Lewis & Partners. There are also bundles available at The Game Collection. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks throughout the month of May, leading us to believe that the stock shortage may (temporarily?) be over.
Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several weeks now, with some still available as of 26 May. This week, we’ve seen one of the biggest drops on record, with eight retailers restocking the console, including the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Scan, Asda, Very and Studio. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Where you can buy the PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive
Is the console shortage coming to an end? Seven retailers currently have the PS5 in stock right now, the most we’ve seen in our year of tracking Sony’s elusive console. The amount of consoles currently available is making us a bit dizzy. To help you find the best deals, we’ve sorted all the retailers from cheapest to most expensive to help you filter through them all.
Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive
- AO: £499 –Horizon Forbidden West bundle
- BT Shop: £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, BT Broadband customers only
- Very: £538.97 – bundle with Ratchet & Clank and extra controller
- EE: £582 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, EE pay monthly customers only
- John Lewis & Partners: £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra dualsense controller
- Currys: £649 –Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle
- The Game Collection: £659.95 –Horizon Forbidden West bundle with Death Stranding Director's Cut, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V andTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
Morning PS5 trackers
And we’re back! The PS5 liveblog is in full swing this week with one of the biggest weeks for console hunters yet.
At the time of writing, we’re seeing bundles available from AO, Very, EE, the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and The Game Collection. The bundles from Game have since sold out but there are still plenty of cheaper bundles at the other retailers. We’ll break down which ones to look for shortly.
It seems that our Playstation stock woes are coming to an end...in the UK at least. We’ll still be keeping a close eye on other retailers to make sure that you’re getting the best deal on a brand new PS5. Stay tuned.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
It’s been another jam-packed day of PS5 restocks! Four retailers already had the console in stock as of yesterday morning – the BT Shop, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Game – but four more joined those ones today, including the likes of AO, Very, EE and The Game Collection.
In our year of tracking PS5 stock, we’ve never seen the console stay in stock at this many retailers before. Is the PS5 restock nightmare coming to an end? For us here in the UK, maybe! But definitely not four our friends over in the US, who has only had three restocks throughout the whole of May.
We’ll be back tomorrow for more PS5 restock action. Chat to you all then!
Best ‘Sniper Elite 5’ deals on Playstation
Sniper Elite 5 is one of the biggest titles coming to home consoles and PCthis spring, complete with new multiplayer features as well as returning mechanics that made the series a firm favourite with stealth game fans.
In our review of the game, we said: “With its large and well executed environments, Sniper Elite 5 is a strong follow up to 2017’s previous entry in the series, with a healthy balance of open-ended approaches and a clear direction. Maps are large enought to revisit and rediscover new areas as well as acting as an endless playground to perform trick shots and discover its secrets.”
If you want to find out where you can get the best deals on Sniper Elite 5 on the PS5 and PS4, have a read of our article below:
These are the best deals for Sniper Elite 5 on Playstation Xbox and PC
The latest stealth game from Rebellion is available now. Here are the best deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PC
Hogwarts Legacy introduces PS5-exclusive features in new gameplay trailer
Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming sandbox game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive the game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts like we’ve never seen them before.
In a new trailer posted on the Playstation blog, we got a much better look at some of the upcoming gameplay elements.
A new Hogwarts Legacy trailer is here with exclusive PS5 features
Hogwarts Legacy is getting some new PS5-exclusive features such as dualsense controller support and 3D audio. Here’s everything we saw in the new trailer
PlayStation Days of Play sale event
The Playstation Store is a great place to secure deals on new PS4 and PS5titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.
Now, the Playstation Store Days of Play sale is finally here and while there are quite a few to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.
We’ve rounded up the best deals in the sale below:
Every blockbuster game on offer in Playstation’s big Days of Play sale
PS4 and PS5 deals are finally here and will run until the end of June. Here’s how to get the best offers on exclusive titles
PS5 VR 2 news
New PS VR 2 news! In an investor relations meeting, Sony announced that the PS VR2 will be launching with 20 new VR titles, from both first-party and third-party studios.
While Horizon Call of the Mountain has been the only named first-party title so far, a slide from the presentation has shown that the company plans to launch the PS VR2 with over 20 games. More details in our explainer below:
And you can view the full Sony investor presentation for more information.
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation’s new PS VR 2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console.
Where can you buy a PS5 right now – cheapest to most expensive
Is the PS shortage nearly over? Seven retailers currently have the PS5 in stock right now. So many that we think we might have consoles falling out of our ears. Here’s a handy list, sorted from cheapest to most expensive to help you filter through them all.
Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now – from cheapest to most expensive
- BT Shop: £499.99 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, BT Broadband customers only
- Very: £538.97 – bundle with Ratchet & Clank and extra controller
- Game: £564.97 – Horizon Forbidden West bundle with a red controller
- AO: £569 –Horizon Forbidden West and GT7 disc edition bundle
- EE: £582 – bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, EE pay monthly customers only
- John Lewis & Partners: £629.99 – disc edition bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Horizon Forbidden West
- Currys: £649 –Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, extra controller and Razer headset bundle
The Game Collection has this expensive PS5 bundle in stock
And lastly, we’ve got The Game Collection, who has just restocked another bundle onto its site. It’s expensive, but it’s jam-packed with next-gen titles that we’d ordinarily recommend anyway.
It’s a PS5 disc edition bundle and comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction and a steelbook.
It costs an eye-watering £659.95, which isn’t too bad when you consider the sheer amount of stuff you get.
Three bundles are in stock at Currys
Next up is Currys, who has three different PS5 bundles in stock right now. The cheapest costs £649, and comes with Lego Star Wars, Horizon Forbidden West, an extra controller and a Razer headset.
Currys doesn’t restock very often, and when it does, it always drops these fairly expensive bundles. If the price is too high, then we’d have a look at the bundle from Game below, or the £499.99 one at the BT Shop, if you’re a BT Broadband customer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.