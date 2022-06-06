The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at the BT Shop, The Game Collection and Box. The PS5 could restock at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the world, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console.
Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. Here’s hoping April will continue that momentum.
Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, but we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
This Game Collection PS5 bundle comes with a mass of games
Next up, we’ve got The Game Collection, who is currently selling the PS5 disc edition with a mass of games and a few next-gen titles. This bundle has pretty much been in stock for the last two or three weeks, and it keeps coming back in and out.
You get a Horizon Forbidden West download code, as well as physical copies of Death Stranding Director's Cut, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Subnautica: Below Zero, Grand Theft Auto V and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction with a free Steelbook. It costs £659.95.
The listing page isn’t actually working, so you’ll need to click the “New” button, just below the product listing to get it into your basket and check out.
The PS5 is now in stock at Box
We have a new retailer in stock this morning, and that’s Box. If you’re willing to spend over £700, then this might be the bundle for you.
Box is currently selling a PS5 disc edition console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, a Hori racing wheel, Gran Turismo 7 and a starlight blue dualsense controller. It all costs an eye-watering £734.96.
It’s the most expensive bundle available now, so if you want something a little cheaper (not by much, mind), you’re better off going with The Game Collection. If you’re a BT Broadband customer, there’s always the BT Shop.
G’morning PS5 hunters
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a magnificent and relaxing jubilee weekend. But we’re cracking our knuckels and getting back to work on tracking down some PS5 consoles.
Most retailers sold out over the weekend, leaving BT Shop, The Game Collection and Box. Both Box and The Game Collection’s bundles are fairly expensive and BT’s restock is reserved for BT Broadband customers. We’ll take you through each of them throughout the day, and we’re hoping to see some cheaper bundles drop this morning. Stay tuned!
