PS5 stock – live: Game, Argos, Very and BT restocks available now – how to buy your console
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more
Update 21 July: Just like yesterday, the PS5 is still in stock at Game, Very and the BT Shop, as well being available from Argos in some locations. Smyths Toys is due a restock later this month. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to procure. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the state of affairs has improved massively in recent months, with the PS5 remaining in stock in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console. Those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
PS5 consoles can be pre-ordered from Very today
Very is current gathering up pre-orders ahead of shipping out fresh PS5 stock in the next couple of weeks. The cheapest bundle is the disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West, and is priced at £499.99. Adding Ratchet + Clank: Rift Apart or a second Dualsense controller increases the price to £559.98.
These can all be ordered now, but you’ll have to be patient as Very says deliveries will take place on 12 August.
These are the PS5 bundles available at Game today
Game is one of several retailers with PS5 stock available online today. The console isn’t available on its own – and the cheaper digital edition is still missing in action – but three bundles are at least ready to buy right now.
The cheapest bundle is priced at £514.98 and includes the PS5 disc edition, plus a second Dualsense controller in white and a ‘Player 1’ branded gamepad case.
This bundle is also offered with the se and controller in blue, for £519.98. Lastly, a £524.98 bundle include the PS5 disc edition and controller case, plus Horizon Forbidden West.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting on the IndyBest live blog. We’ll be with you all day, bringing you the latest news on PS5 restocks across the UK and US.
Live blog signing off
We leave you today with news that the PS5 console is still available as part of a Dualsense bundle at Game, however bundles with the controller in black and pink have sold out, leaving only the white and blue options remaining.
Elsewhere, the console can still be pre-ordered from Very ahead of delivery on 12 August, and stock is also still available at BT Shop.
Lastly, the Argos website says a PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West is still available, but only in certain parts of the country, so you’ll have to enter your postcode to see if the £409.99 bundle is available near you.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
If you thought buying a PS5 online was tricky, you should try finding one on your local high street. We’ve usually found Game and Smyths to be the best options here, with each occasionally having a handful of consoles available at some of their stores. But at the moment those consoles are few and far between.
Smyths Toys shops don’t have any stock, at least according to the retailer’s website. As for Game, we’ve seen a single PS5 digital edition at the Lisburn branch, and that same shop says disc edition consoles can be pre-ordered. Game’s Chatham branch also has limited supply of PS5 disc edition consoles today, while in Wolverhampton disc edition consoles are expected “soon”.
And...that’s it. It really is slim pickings out there today, but hopefully the situation will improve soon. You can keep an eye on Game in-store stock by following this Twitter list, which shows every tweet from every branch across the UK.
The Fifa 23 reveal trailer lands today
Want to know more about EA’s last Fifa game? Well we have some good news for you, because the reveal trailer for Fifa 23 – the last EA football game to carry the Fifa name, before the switch to EA Sports Football in 2024 – lands later today.
More specifically, the trailer arrives in just a couple of hours’ time, at 17:00 BST today, 20 July, and will be available on EA’s YouTube channel. As well as gameplay and a glimpse at new features and game modes, we expect to see pre-order and release date details.
EA previously said of the upcoming game: “EA and FIFA are excited to deliver the greatest, most expansive game ever later this fall. Our final FIFA product will also include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition. Fans will be able to experience these innovations across the full EA Sports FIFA ecosystem including FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online 4, and eSports.”
After nearly three decades, EA Sports is ending its partnership with FIFA
After nearly 30 years, EA Sports is ending its partnership with FIFA. Here’s everything we know
Can you buy a PS5 directly from Sony?
Sony’s own online store, called PlayStation Direct, has offered consoles to UK buyers for around nine months now. But, like many other retailers, it rarely has any stock available. Yes, even the company that makes the PS5 is struggling to keep supply available on its virtual shelves for gamers to purchases.
We last saw a restock at PS Direct on 1 July, and before that consoles landed on 10 and 24 May, then 7 June. There’s isn’t much in the way of a pattern here, and it’s hard to predict when more consoles will arrive. Instead, we suggest gamers head to retailers with stock available today, including Game and BT Shop.
Here’s how BT customers can buy a PS5 console today
For months now, BT has offered its existing customers a helping hand when it comes to securing a PS5 console. The telecom periodically emails out codes to its broadband subscribers, which can then be used to access PS5 stock on the BT Shop website. You can also get a code through the My BT online portal.
Once you have a code, the BT Shop will sell you a PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99, or with the game and an extra Dualsense controller for £549.97.
When might Amazon have a PS5 restock?
You can’t currently buy a PS5 console from Amazon – at least not at the regular retail price, anyway. But we’ve a feeling the situation will soon change, as it’s coming up to an entire month since the retail giant last had PS5 stock in its warehouses. Consoles were last available on 21 June, and before that we saw restocks on 8 and 15 June, too.
In fact, we haven’t waited for more than a month between PS5 console restocks at Amazon since a drought between 23 March and 27 April. Hopefully we’ll see consoles land in the next few days, and as ever we’ll be the first to let you know when they finally arrive.
