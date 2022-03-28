The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos or AOsoon. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Good morning PS5 seekers
Hello PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a splendid weekend and are ready to get yourselves a console before the end of March!
It was a decent week for restocks last week, with EE, the BT Shop, Amazon, Game and Asda all restocking the console. Who could drop this week?
