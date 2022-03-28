Liveupdated1648454422

PS5 UK stock – live: Who could restock the elusive console before the end of March?

Follow along for the latest stock intel from John Lewis, Argos, Currys, Amazon and many more

Alex Lee
Monday 28 March 2022 09:00
<p>On the hunt for the elusive console? Follow along with our live restock updates </p>

UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos or AOsoon. Read on for more information.

Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from AmazonEE, HamleysShopToPlayStation DirectVeryLittlewoodsAOJohn Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths ToysGame – thrice, Currys and Argos.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Good morning PS5 seekers

Hello PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had a splendid weekend and are ready to get yourselves a console before the end of March!

It was a decent week for restocks last week, with EE, the BT ShopAmazonGame and Asda all restocking the console. Who could drop this week?

We’ve currently got our eye on Argos and AO. Stick around and we’ll chuck you all our predictions throughout the day. Let’s go PS5 hunting.

Alex Lee28 March 2022 09:00

