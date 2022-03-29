Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson are due to stand trial this week on charges of assault and affray following an alleged assault in a Tesco.

Gene Gallagher, 20, Sonny Starkey, 21, and IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, are accused of fighting in a Tesco Express store in Hampstead, north London.

Gallagher, Starkey, and Ponte are charged with affray and assault by beating, while Gallagher and Ponte are also accused of racially aggravated assault. Ponte is charged with theft. The trio deny all the charges.

Alexander Agbamu, prosecuting, told a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday: “The original plan was that we would be starting a trial today.

“We were informed on Friday that in fact because the court has been overrun with cases, we can start this trial on Wednesday.”

Gene is the son of former Oasis singer, Liam Gallagher and his ex partner, All Saint singer Nicole Appleton (PA)

Ponte allegedly stole a can of beer after the shop had stopped selling alcohol, an earlier hearing was told.

Starkey and Gallagher are also said to have “windmilled” down the aisle at a shop worker trying to stop them from leaving.

The three defendants, who wore suits in the dock, did not speak during the short pre-trial hearing.

Gallagher is the son of the former Oasis frontman and his ex partner All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.