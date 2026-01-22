Prince William cracks speed joke as he tries out mobility scooter

The Prince of Wales whizzed around a robotics lab on a mobility scooter during a visit to an academic centre in Bristol on Thursday (22 January).

Prince William was visiting the Bristol Robotics Lab to see how technology is being developed to support the ageing and disabled population in maintaining mental and physical wellbeing.

Footage shows the Prince trying out a prototype for the Supersmith’s 3Scooter, which is set to launch in the spring. He joked that its 4mph maximum speed was not fast enough for him.

During his visit, William was also shown body braces developed by VIVO, aimed at enhancing independent living and SmartSocks® created by Milbotix, which track health data such as heart rate.