Prince William cracks joke as he welcomes guests to Buckingham Palace garden party

The Prince of Wales cracked a joke as he greeted guests at the Buckingham Palace garden party.

Wiliam braved torrential downpours at the event on Tuesday (21 May) as he joked it was “good weather for swimming”.

William was greeted by a sea of umbrellas when he hosted the summer event for his father, with the weather leaving some guests drenched and others sheltering in the tea tents.

Around 8,000 people were invited to one of the summer highlights of the royal calendar, including William’s cousins, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, with her husband Mike.