Best free bets for Cheltenham: Which bookies have best offers?

A number of leading bookmakers are offering free bets for Cheltenham week

Sports Staff
Tuesday 14 March 2023 15:24
Comments
<p>Cheltenham is a lucrative week for bookmakers </p>

Cheltenham is a lucrative week for bookmakers

(Getty Images)

Cheltenham Festival returns with punters ready to again assess the runners and riders in pursuit of betting success.

With millions wagered each year on events like the Gold Cup, it is a lucrative week for the bookmakers, with forecast wind and rain perhaps making 2023’s races even more unpredictable than usual.

A number of the United Kingdom’s biggest bookies are offering free bets to celebrate Cheltenham week. Here are the best offers if you’re looking to have a flutter:

Recommended

SkyBet

SkyBet are offering new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets when you place a bet as part of their welcome offer.

Bet365

Bet365 have a similar offer, with new customers who stake £10 earning a further £30 in free wagers.

William Hill

William Hill are offering a maximum bonus of £60 with stakes in selected games on their Vegas platform and in any available sportsbook market. They are also offering huge odds of 150/1 on Rachael Blackmore to win the Gold Cup, with winnings paid as free bets

Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s offer to new users who place a £5 bet on Cheltenham includes ten free spins for their daily jackpot games, alongside £30 in free bets.

Betfair

Betfair similarly offer ten free spins on their casino games and £30 in free bets if new customers wager £10 on sportsbook.

Coral

Coral’s new customers receive a £20 free bet when betting on Cheltenham if they stake a minimum of £5 within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds of 1/2.

BetUK

BetUK are giving away £60 in free bets when you bet £20 as a new customer

Recommended

Betfred

At Betfred, you canget £40 in free bets when you stake £10, using the promo code CHELT40

