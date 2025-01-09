Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Win a 7 night villa holiday in Corfu including return flights for two people

Partner Content
Thursday 09 January 2025 10:11 GMT
Corfu’s cobalt coastline is pretty hard to beat. Here’s how you could win a 7-night holiday there
Corfu’s cobalt coastline is pretty hard to beat. Here’s how you could win a 7-night holiday there (Shutterstock)

Corfu is the ultimate Mediterranean island for enjoying the dream villa holiday, and now you could be in with a chance to win a memorable seven-night villa stay courtesy of CV Villas - the leading villa holiday specialist.

CV Villas has been mastering the art of what makes the perfect villa holiday for over 50 years, so you’ll be in safe hands with their team of experts both in the UK and in-resort. Corfu is an island that charms quickly and impresses with its deliciously slow pace of life, heady history, pretty nature and a cobalt coastline that’s hard to beat.

Enter your contact details below for your chance to win.

Terms and conditions:

The prize includes a seven night stay at a CV Villa in Corfu. The villa will be confirmed at the time of booking the prize. The prize also includes return flights for two adults. Additional flights can be purchased at the expense of the prizewinner. The holiday must be taken in 2025 but excludes departures between 01 July - 31 Aug 2025. Prize is subject to availability at the time of booking. No cash alternative and prize cannot be transferred.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in