Watch: Smoke signal shows whether new Pope has been chosen

A smoke signal from the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday (7 May) has signaled whether cardinals have found a successor to Pope Francis following his death aged 88.

White smoke indicates that the secret Conclave has decided who the next pope will be.

Black smoke means no decision has been reached, and the Conclave will continue.

The "Papal Conclave" is a democratic process with a strong emphasis on working through multiple rounds of voting until a clear consensus emerges.

It is the camerlengo, a cardinal selected by the pope, who is tasked with organising the Conclave election process.

Under the current rules, only cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to cast a vote.