Price of Amazon Fire sticks slashed in Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here and there are plenty of savings to benefit from, including money off the company’s own Fire TV sticks.

The sale kicked off yesterday and finishes at midnight tonight (12 July). This means there’s still time to pick up discounts across a wide range of product categories, including tech, TVs, laptops, household essentials and home appliances.

We’ve also spotted lots of great deals on Amazon’s own products, including the Echo dot smart speaker (was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk) Kindle ebook readers (was £84.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the Echo Show 8 smart displays (£64.99, Amazon.co.uk).

The big savings continue when it comes to Amazon’s Fire TV sticks, with the Fire TV stick 4K reduced by an impressive 42 per cent. This particular model can stream content in 4K resolution (also known as ultra HD), if you have a compatible television and streaming subscription.

Other models of Fire TV stick are reduced too, saving you money on one of the easiest ways to bring streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and Now to almost any television.

Keep reading this article for everything you need to know about how to pick up these Fire TV stick deals.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 33 per cent off, this streaming stick brings 4K movies and TV shows to your television or computer monitor. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services).

The stick comes with a remote that can be programmed to control the power and volume of your TV, as well as the stick itself. The remote has a microphone for speaking to the Alexa voice assistant. Just press a button and ask Alexa to put a film on, or continue your new favourite TV show from where you left off.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick lite: Was £34.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day sale also includes discounts on the Fire TV stick lite. This works just like the 4K version, but its video resolution is limited to 1,080px full HD. If you don’t have a 4K TV, or want to add Alexa voice control and streaming apps such as Netflix and iPlayer to an older television, this is a great, low-cost way to do it.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £64.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the current flagship of the Fire TV stick range. It works a lot like the 4K model, but benefits from faster performance and the latest, sixth-generation wifi technology. Amazon says this stick is 40 per cent more powerful than the Fire TV stick 4K, with applications launching more quickly and the user interface being smoother to navigate.

The improved wifi technology also makes this the best option if you live in an older house with thick walls, or have a TV that is several rooms (or even floors) away from the router. But do remember that you’ll need to have a router that is wifi 6-compatible to make the most of this streaming stick.

Buy now

Looking for more deals? Read our guide to the best Amazon device deals