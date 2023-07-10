Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deal hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day has officially begun, and tasty savings have been shipped out across Amazon’s website on every product line imaginable.

The two-day sales bonanza, which ends tomorrow at midnight, is already seeing the retailer slash prices on a huge number of Apple products, including AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches. Given that discounts on Apple products are a rarity at the best of times, it’s worth making the most of these cut-rate prices.

As well as Apple products, Amazon has taken a bite out of the price of other tech staples and home appliances. There are hefty discounts in the sale on laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs, as well as air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even fans to help beat the summer heat.

We’ll be here throughout the two-day shopping spree, continuously rifling through the deals to find the absolute crème de la crème. So, buckle up and keep checking back, as we bring you the best Apple deals this Prime Day.

The best Prime Day Apple deals 2023

Discounted by 28 per cent, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are back at their lowest ever price (last seen more than a year ago). Despite launching back in 2019, they still pack a punch, with our reviewer noting they “are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.” The design is unchanged since day one, “but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” our tester added.

This rare saving sees £70 slashed off the price of Apple’s most recent smartwatch. Said to be its most powerful watch yet, new features include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-stage monitoring. A huge upgrade on the Series 7, it still contains step-counting as well as workout- and calorie-tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our tester said: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

The third-generation AirPods (which launched in 2021) were praised by The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan for being a “very big step up from the second-generation model”. He noted that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. This is a very impressive deal, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Don’t miss this rare saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use. Now’s the time to invest, as you can save 22 per cent right now.

Reduced by nearly 20 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The 9th generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera for extra versatility.

While 10 per cent may seem like a small saving, it knocks £130.00 off the cost of Apple’s 2022 iPhone 14 Pro max. Our reviewer described it as “powerful” and “beautiful”, and noted the great battery life of the max model (up to 29 hours), as well as the great safety protections, “dazzling” visual features, better camera and slick software upgrade compared with its predecessors. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, look no further than this Prime Day deal.

Apple’s thinner alternative to the iPad Pro, the 5th generation Air model is discounted by a gnarly £100 for Prime Day. Running on the new M1 chip, the 2022 upgrade is faster and more powerful than its predecessors. In our review of the iPad Air, our writer said: “In its own right, this is a spectacular iPad, with a gorgeous 10.9in display, useful new features like Centre Stage for better video calls, and speedy performance.” Praising the beautiful look, versatility and convenience of the tablet, they said the iPad Air “will be more than powerful enough to make it the ideal choice.”

Apple’s latest Watch SE is discounted by £30 for Prime Day. Featuring the same speedy processor as the series 8 and more-expensive Watch ultra, the SE impressed with its smooth and responsive performance when we reviewed it. Praising the cardio fitness notifications, heart-rate monitoring and crash and fall detection, our tester noted the more affordable price point, making it an ideal choice for parents buying a smartwatch for their children. “Apple has leaned into this with something called family setup, which means you can connect a family member without a phone, if you choose a GPS + cellular model,” our reviewer added.

Apple’s wireless Pro 2 earbuds are currently reduced by £10. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

On the hunt for a new MacBook? The 15in MacBook Air has literally only just been released and it already has more than £100 off in this early Prime Day deal. Weighing 1.5kg, the laptop’s key features include a 15in screen, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If you need more storage, there’s £100 off the 512GB option too (was £1,599, now £1,499.97, Amazon.co.uk).

The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan tried out Apple’s most recent MacBook air. In his review, he said the laptop is “more than fast enough for most needs” and it handles “all tasks effortlessly and silently”.

The base iPhone 14 currently has 10 per cent off at Amazon. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, boasting now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review. “The iPhone 14’s internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary, all for a price less than the iPhone 13 pro, with which it shares the same processor.”

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Sale – was opened up to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale has always been locked to Prime subscribers, so you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial. It’s eligible to anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months to get one. We’d recommend signing up for a free trial today, as it means you’ll be able to get the early deals, as well as the deals available on Prime Day itself. Once you’re all done shopping (or Prime Day is over), just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

