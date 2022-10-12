Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Can you hear that? It’s the online stampede of savvy savers heading towards Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year – officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale – which is finally here.

If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out. AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more have received a healthy discount, and we’re keeping track of all the best offers as soon as they drop.

Apple rarely takes part in sales, which makes third-party retailers such as Amazon the best place to find slashed prices.

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into this Prime Day. Other tech products, such as Bluetooth speakers, laptops and TVs are also on sale, as well as home appliances and household essentials.

As usual, your IndyBest shopping experts are here with you every step of the way, bringing you the best Prime Day Apple deals. So, before you get your calculators out to see whether something really is a good deal, rest assured we’ve already done all of that for you.

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,149, now £1,069, Amazon.co.uk

Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest £80 saving on the 256GB model (the 1TB version has a £150 saving, taking it down to £1,229), it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.

The iPhone 13 pro max has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos and videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone is worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood,” our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first 120Hz display is another highlight.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £1,049, now £979, Amazon.co.uk

If the iPhone 13 pro max is a little too big for your liking, then the regular 6.1in iPhone 13 pro is also on sale. Featuring the same super retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, it’s basically the same iPhone but with a smaller display. The camera sensors are better, the processor is faster, and battery life has been improved. “The iPhone 13 pro offers genuine innovation, immaculately executed, in a handsome, head-turning design,” our writer said in their review.

Both the 256GB and the 512GB storage iPhone 13 pros have been discounted, but the 256GB has the biggest price cut at £70.

Apple Watch series 7: Was £469, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to up your fitness game, then you’ll be pleased to know that last year’s Apple Watch series 7 is currently on sale this Prime Day. The Apple Watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from 2020’s already-excellent series 6,” our writer said in their review. “It’s a highly personal device that is easy to use, offers mapping directions on your wrist so you don’t need to hold your phone aloft when walking in a city street at night, measures your heart rate, and calculates how many calories that yoga class burnt.” You can currently save 21 per cent on the fitness tracker.

Apple MacBook Pro laptop (2022): Was £1,549, now £1,399, Amazon.co.uk

OK, so you’ve been needing to get a MacBook for almost a year, but you just can’t face parting with all your cash. Well, today is the day to make the jump. Amazon Prime Day is offering up a tasty 10 per cent off the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB, bringing the price down to £1,399. We love Apple products here at IndyBest – just check out our guide to the best laptops of 2022. This sleek MacBook has up to 20 hours battery life – so you can work from home pretty much anywhere without having to plug in – as well as a vibrant 13.3in Retina display. There’s a one-year warranty and 90 days complimentary tech support, too.

Apple Watch SE (2021, GPS, 44mm): Was £269, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

This deal knocks £30 off the 2021 Apple Watch SE. More specifically, this is an SE with the larger 44mm case option and GPS, wifi and Bluetooth, but no 4G connection of its own. The smartwatch has a silver aluminium case and comes with a blue silicon sports band. A great wearable for those who don’t need the all-singing, all-dancing flagship, the Watch SE tracks activity, exercise and sleep, as well as running, swimming, cycling and even yoga. It has a heart-rate monitor, fall detection and up to 18 hours battery life.

Apple 2021 iPad: Was £459, now £424.99, Amazon.co.uk

It’s no secret that savings on Apple products don’t come around often, but savvy shoppers will be pleased to know that you can now bag a £34 saving on the 2021 Apple iPad thanks to Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year. Powered by Apple’s A13 bionic chip, the 2021 model boasts a 10.2in retina display, 12MP ultra wide front camera for immersive video calls and an impressive 256GB of storage space.

There’s no need to worry about running out of juice while you’re on the go either, with up to 10 hours of battery life seeing you through a whole day’s use. Great for getting stuck into creative projects too, Apple’s 2021 iPad is compatible with the 1st generation Apple pencil (£83.63, Amazon.co.uk) and smart keyboard (£159, Amazon.co.uk).

Apple Watch series 6: Was £749, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

It’s not often we see big deals on Apple products, so this Prime Day discount of a huge 31 per cent on a series 6 Apple watch is definitely one to shout about. Featuring GPS and cellular, the stylish stainless-steel model with a silver Milanese loop strap lets you, call, text and navigate from your wrist without needing your phone.

When the series 6 watch launched in 2020, our reviewer called it the most advanced Apple watch yet. “The screen has beautifully curved corners, a big speaker, a microphone,” they said. With £230 currently knocked off the price, there’s no better time to save big and invest in the fitness tracker.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £629, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

Disappointed that Apple didn’t launch a mini-sized iPhone this year? While the iPhone 13 mini isn’t on sale, the iPhone 12 mini is, and Amazon has given it the 128GB model an £80 price cut for the Prime Early Access sale. The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4in OLED display with Face ID, making it much easier to hold than the larger iPhone 12, and is essentially the same as the iPhone 12, but shrunk down into a smaller form factor. “It has the same design, performance, Ceramic Shield, and 5G connectivity but in a much more compact case,” our writer said in their review of the handset.

The 64GB iPhone 12 mini has also had a £100 price cut, an ideal choice if you don’t mind having less storage.

Apple MagSafe charger: Was £45, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

It might not be the most exciting deal of the day, but 20 per cent off an official Apple charger isn’t to be sniffed at – especially when it’s a handy wireless and magnetic way to top up your phone. MagSafe is what Apple calls the technology it uses to stick wireless chargers and other accessories to the back of recent iPhones. This charger works with the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 handset families, and tops up their batteries more quickly than a regular wireless charging pad.

Apple AirTag Bluetooth item find, four-pack: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Using a Bluetooth connection, these nifty devices help you track down the lost items, and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you find your misplaced belongings. When our tech guru, Alex Lee roadtested them, he noted that the “AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Apple Watch SE: Was £319, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Last year’s Apple Watch SE was already considerably cheaper than the flagship Watch series 7, but now you can get it for just under £300 thanks to this Prime Day deal. It features a 44mm watch face and is packed with activity, fitness and sleep tracking features, plus a heart rate monitor with irregular heart rate alerts and fall detection. It also works with GPS and supports cellular connectivity meaning you’re able to handle calls and messages via your iPhone. Everything you need with a flick of the wrist.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to savings on Apple products, Amazon’s sale offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, listen up because the online giant has slashed the price of these AirPods pro headphones by 20 per cent. In our review, our tester noted that they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the audio quality, they found that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.

Apple Watch series 7: Was £649, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s an 11 per cent saving on the year-old Apple Watch series 7. More specifically, we’re looking at the premium stainless steel model with the smaller 41mm case option and a matching silver Milanese loop strap. This is one stylish looking smartwatch, but is still packed with all the features you’d expect from Apple, including a heart rate monitor with ECG app, an always-on display, blood oxygen tracking, and apps for measuring your daily activity, exercise and sleep. This is also the cellular model, so it has its own 4G connection for taking calls while away from your iPhone.

Apple silicone case with magsafe: Was £49, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Keep your iPhone 13 safe and secure or give it a new lease of life with a jazzy silicone case from Apple. These official accessories are magsafe-compatible and available in a rainbow of colourways, so long as that rainbow starts with pink pomelo and ends with abyss blue. Usually £49 a pop, the entire range has £20 off in the Prime Early Access Sale.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. The event is officially titled the “Prime Early Access Sale”, making it even clearer this year that this is a shopping event reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, but you can get a free 30-day trial if you have yet to join Prime, or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

If you took advantage of the free trial during the summer Prime Day event this year, then we’re sorry to say that you won’t be able to get another free trial during the sale event this month. However, if you aren’t already a Prime member, you can register for an account or get a free trial through Amazon Prime’s main landing page.

How to get the best Apple deals this Prime Day

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s sitting yourself down in front of this page. Bookmark it now, as we’ll be updating it throughout the event. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best deals on iPads, AirPods and more.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

