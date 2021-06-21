Whether you have a well-groomed beard or prefer a little fuzz, maintaining facial hair is key when it comes to looking sharp.

Luckily, it’s a pretty straightforward process when you have the right beard trimmer for the job. So, if you’re on the hunt for a new tool that can do it all, from edging to stubble, look no further than Amazon.

As part of its Prime Day sale, the online giant has slashed the prices of a number of top-rated trimmers from big-name brands like Philips and Braun.

But, as is the case with all of Amazon’s sales, these offers are only available for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on one, you’re going to need to act fast.

Philips beard and stubble trimmer series 7000: Was £80, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Philips beard and stubble trimmer series 7000: Was £80, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

With 55 per cent off, you’re going to want to add this trimmer to your virtual shopping basket pronto.

Designed to reduce the amount of mess that’s made when shaving, this model featured in our round-up of the best beard trimmers for its innovative vacuum system. “Nothing winds cohabitants up quite like a sink dusted with thousands of tiny post-trim beard cuttings. Pre-empt an early divorce by investing in a trimmer with a built-in vacuum, like this one from Philips,” our tester wrote. “The vacuum delivers constant airflow while you work, sucking up 94 per cent of the trimmings and thus leaving the bathroom sink 94 per cent cleaner than it would otherwise be.”

The trimmer also has 20 lock-in length settings and, while you can use it plugged in, a one-hour charge delivers 75 minutes of cordless use.

Philips oneblade hybrid body and face stubble trimmer: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Philips oneblade hybrid body and face stubble trimmer: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

If you’re in need of a multitasker, consider the Philips oneblade, which can be used anywhere on your face or body. It comes with four click-on combs for different lengths as well as a click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas.

The oneblade is designed with a Li-Ion battery that delivers 60 minutes of constant performance after a four-hour charge, and this particular bundle comes with a travel pouch too, making it perfect to pack for your next staycation.

A similar model of the oneblade featured in our round-up of the best beard trimmers, with our reviewer saying “there’s more to this trimmer than meets the eye”. “This bitesize beard and body groomer is an all-in-one, head-to-toe grooming solution in a very affordable package,” they said. “The replaceable blade is smooth against the skin but cuts almost as close as a clean shave with a razor.”

Braun beard trimmer BT7240 and hair clipper: Was £79.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Braun beard trimmer BT7240 and hair clipper: Was £79.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Designed with Braun’s “autosensing” technology, this trimmer reads your beard 13 times per second and adjusts the power of the trimmer motor to its thickness, providing an effortless trim for any beard type.

The trimmer can be adjusted to different lengths, ranging from 0.5mm to 20mm, and this bundle even includes a Gillette fusion 5 proglide razor, so you can shave smaller areas like the neck and cheeks.

It has a long-lasting battery too, which delivers 100 minutes of trimming, and the tool can be safely washed with water for easy cleaning.

