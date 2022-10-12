Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day has come back around again. No, we haven’t gone around the sun at an incredibly rapid rate – although it may seem like it. The online giant has somewhat unexpectedly thrown another two-day sale at us, officially named the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

We’re seeing scorching savings across home appliances, tech, TVs, laptops and much more. While impressive discounts on high-end gadgets and IPL machines are no surprise – often becoming the standout star buys of these sales – they are certainly an investment buy. So, today’s sale is the perfect opportunity to save some pennies.

Philips is well-known for its hair-removal technology, offering a range of trimmers, clippers, epilators and more – naturally, we’ve tested as many of the brand’s devices as we can (spoiler: they are great).

Intense pulse light (IPL) is one of the more long-term solutions for keeping skin hair-free, as it’s effective in destroying hair at the root, yet it’s relatively painless.

Being the bargain hunters we are, we’ve spotted a huge deal on the Philips lumea prestige BRI944/00 IPL device. A similar model, the brand’s lumea BRI/923, was included in our round-up of the best laser hair-removal and IPL machines for its fast results, so we think this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Philips lumea IPL prestige: Was £399, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

IPL machines have all the benefits of waxing but without the pain – depending on what setting you use and your own tolerance, of course. Thanks to at-home machines, you can save some serious bucks over time, compared with getting professional treatments – especially now.

The Philips lumea IPL prestige BRI944/00 is corded and can be used on most hair colours and skin tones (the exceptions being white/grey, light blonde and red hair, as well as darker skin tones). Using the different attachments included, you can remove hair from your bikini area, armpits, face areas and lower legs – should you wish – so it’s safe to say the lumea has you covered for all your hair-removal requirements.

Our reviewer tested the Philips lumea BRI/923 (a very similar model) and found it took just three treatments for their hair to decrease in both thickness and density – which Philips claims is true for all its lumea machines – whereas other machines took longer. They were especially impressed with the device’s ability to cover larger surface areas, such as the legs, but did recommend playing some Netflix while you’re doing it, as it can feel like a bit of a chore.

How long and how often you should use an IPL machine can differ between brands, but Philips’s lumea prestige BRI944/00 requires you to carry out the treatments every two weeks for the first six weeks, after which you can switch to touch-ups every four weeks.

As it’s normally set at around the £400 price mark, there’s no time like the present to invest in this device. Let us remind you that Amazon Prime Day 2 ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 October.

