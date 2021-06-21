Fitness trackers that document how active we are each day have become a part of everyday life for many of us. Not only are they a great way to ensure you’re reaching your fitness goals but they also monitor your progress, keep track of your heart rate and help you stay motivated.

If you already have one, then you may be considering getting a fitness tracker for your little one too. According to the NHS, children aged between five and 18 years should get a minimum of one hour of exercise every day, and these kind of gadgets can make it easier to keep track this.

Not sure where to start? When it comes to choosing the right one for your child, we’ve found a whole host of smartwatches that can do it all in our round-up of the best ones. But, if it’s a bargain you’re after, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is the place to look.

To save you hours of endless scrolling, we’ve tracked down an impressive deal on one of the bestselling kids’ fitness trackers – the Fitbit ace 2.

With a huge 30 per cent off, the gadget is best-suited for children aged six and above, and allows parents to easily set up a family account so they can create and monitor a special account, just for their child. Read on to find out more about the gadget and how to snap up the deal before it ends.

Fitbit ace 2: Was £69.99, now £49.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Screen size : 33x12mm

: 33x12mm Battery life : Rechargeable, up to five days on standby

: Rechargeable, up to five days on standby Weight : 18g

: 18g Water resistance : 50m

: 50m Connectivity : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth GPS : No

: No Camera : No

: No Works with : iOS, Android

: iOS, Android Suitable for: Six and above

Get fit as a family and encourage your child to get active with the Fitbit ace 2 kid’s fitness tracker, which currently has 30 per cent off in the Prime Day sale.

Created for young users, it has a battery that will deliver up to five days of usage and is water resistant up to 50m – so it’s great for the pool and the shower. The ace 2 can also track your child’s daily steps and active minutes, then provide friendly, on-screen messages to encourage a more active and healthy lifestyle.

The gadget featured in our round-up of the best smartwatches for children, with our reviewer praising how easy it is to use, set up and monitor for the whole family.

“Really light on the wrist (the lightest here), the ace 2 is simple to use; most of the settings are controlled from the app on a parent or carer’s iOS or Android device and the Fitbit mainly shows daily steps and active minutes, so is easy to navigate,” they said. “We love that it can be worn in the shower or while swimming, and our young tester liked being woken up by the silent alarm (a quiet buzzing on their wrist).”

